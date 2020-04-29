Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage and other actors of the “GOT” in their first role

The hit series HBO had had a large number of characters, which allowed the presenters to work with actors and actresses of all ages and backgrounds. Here are some of their first roles.

Some actors and actresses who made up the cast of “Game of Thrones“(2011-2019) were beginners who have left the series with a successful career, while others were legends before they ever appear in the series fantasy popular.

As glamorous as either the participation in one of the shows most followed in recent years, these talented performers can’t hide their prior roles sometimes embarrassing, then let’s have fun a little in the revisiting.

EMILIA CLARKE

Emilia Clarke. | Image : YouTube/ Looper

Before landing the role of Daenerys Targaryenthe English actress of 33 years had a very limited experience as an actress, but one of its roles, the most significant has been in the movie action-comedy “Triassic Attack” (2010), in which she played a girl named Savannah.

JONATHAN PRYCE

Jonathan Pryce. | Image : YouTube/ Looper

The british actor, 72-year-old already had a great career before joining the series to play High Sparrow (2015-2016), which began in the 70’s. But his interpretation of the Master’s in “Comic Relief” in 1999 : Doctor Who – The Curse of Fatal Death” in 1999, is still one of the most embarrassing to date.

JASON MOMOA

From beyond the narrow sea to the white sandy beaches of Hawaii, Happy Birthday, Jason Momoa. 🎈 #Baywatch #BaywatchHawaii pic.twitter.com/BVpOEDDBf4 — Baywatch (@baywatch) August 1, 2019

The actor hawaiian 40 years has played the role of Khal Drogo (2011-2012), a character’s fleeting but unforgettable, which became a name well-known. But we recognize sentence for her role in “Baywatch” (1999-2001), in which he plays the beardless Jason Ioane.

PETER DINKLAGE

Peter Dinklage with Patricia Arquette in “Tiptoes” (2003). | Image : YouTube / Critics cynical

The fifty-year-old stole the show with her brilliant performance in the role of Tyrion Lannisterappearing in more episodes than any other in the series. With a long career behind him, one of his first appearances, the most remarkable was in the film “Tiptoes” in 2003.

LENA HEADEY

Lena Headey. | Image : YouTube / Looper

More than a decade before giving life to the evil Cersei Lannisterthe british actress 46-year-old has had a role in the telefilm “MacGyver” in 1994 : “Trail to Doomsday”, in which she plays the role of Elisa Moran, as MacGyver helps investigate the murder of his father.

CHARLES DANCE

The career of this English actor veteran 73-year-old has started in the mid 70’s, but one that has remained engraved in the minds, before playing Tywin Lannister in “GOT”, is that of the assassin Benedict in “Last Action Hero” (1993), opposition to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

SOPHIE TURNER

The actress of 23 years has made his television debut with the role of Sansa Stark in the series, and for the duration of the series, she played the role of Jean Grey/Phoenix in the franchise “X-Men”, among others, for its upward career.

MAISIE WILLIAMS

Williams, 22, also made his debut in “GOT” playing Arya Stark, becoming an instant fan favorite. She has continued to work as an actress with roles in the television series “Doctor Who” (2015), and the movie “Then came You” by 2018.

KIT HARINGTON

At the age of 33, his first screen role was that of the well-liked Jon Snow in “GOT”, and it is out of the series in a big star. He has also worked as a voice-over of the animated film “How to Train Your Dragon”.

MICHELLE FAIRLEY

The actress, 56-year-old has played the role of Catelyn Stark in the series from 2011 to 2013. One of his appearances on the most famous on television in his early career was in the television series “Lovejoy” (1992) in the role of Nancy Phelan.

MARK ADDY

The british actor of 56 years, brilliantly played Robert Baratheon in the 7 episodes of the series, and we bet that few people have recognized for his role hilarious Fred Flintstone in “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas” (2000).

NIKOLAJ COSTER-WALDAU

The actor Danish 49-year-old has found fame in Hollywood by playing Jaime Lannister in the series, but before that, he had worked in many films in his country. The movie “Nightwatch” of 1994 has been its role as a lighthouse.

NATALIE DORMER

The actress 37-year-old who has played Margaery Tyrell in the series from 2012 to 2016, has made his debut on the big screen in 2005 with “Casanova”, and has also played in “The Tudors” (2007-2010).

IAIN GLEN

Iain Glen with Sigourney Weaver in “Gorillas in the Midst” (1988). | Image : YouTube/ video Clips trailers classic.

The actor Scottish 58-year-old has played Ser Jorah Mormont in the series (2016-2019), known for his role of Dr. Isaacs in the movies “Resident Evil”. One of his first appearances in cinema was held in the film “Gorillas in the Midst” of 1988.

ISAAC HEMPSTEAD WRIGHT

He was 12 years old at the premiere of “GOT” in 2011, and it was his first time as a television actor, playing the role of Bran Stark, also known as the “Three Eyed Raven”. Apart from his work for television, he has played in movies like “Closed Circuit” (2013) and “The Awakening” (2011).

THE REAL LOVE STORY

As in many television series, the characters have often shared feelings during the long filming of the series.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at the premiere of “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 03 April 2019 in New York City | Photo : Getty Images

In the hit series “Game of Thrones” actor Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, and actress Rose Leslie, who plays Ygrid, have lived a true story love in real life.