Jason Momoa plays the teachers of sport to his children at this time

It seems that the children of Jason Momoa do not get bored during the confinement related to the coronavirus.
If they practice social distancing, the actor ofAquaman is at home for the moment with his family, with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their children, Lola12-year-old, and Wolf11-year-old.
“It goes from super moments. I am rarely at home, so it’s pretty special,” admits the actor in front of Ellen DeGeneres during a video call. “It was not difficult to spot. So I’m very grateful.”
As Jason described it to the host u.s., there are things to do at home with ramps for skateboarding, climbing walls, what to start doing chops or even fire a bow.
In one of his lairs, the actor has all sorts of guitars, motorcycles, paintings, and books of art. in other words, it is enough to deal with, which is a good thing, since her children must remain at home until further notice.
But according to the star, they “are going very well”.
“I think they broke it,” he said to Ellen DeGeneres, noting that they are taught at home, they have time to talk to their friends, and they love to have their famous daddy at home.
But Jason knows where its strengths in relation to parenting during this strange period.
“Fortunately, they have their teachers, maximum respect for them”, he remarked. “They don’t come to see me for… I’m a little to their teacher of sport… You want to do climbing, skate ? It is almost everything.”
Find the latest official information on the COVID-19 on https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus. If you have any questions, please call 0800 130 000 (free call)