Jason Momoa plays the teachers of sport to his children at this time

It seems that the children of Jason Momoa do not get bored during the confinement related to the coronavirus.

If they practice social distancing, the actor ofAquaman is at home for the moment with his family, with his wife, actress Lisa Bonet, and their children, Lola12-year-old, and Wolf11-year-old.

“It goes from super moments. I am rarely at home, so it’s pretty special,” admits the actor in front of Ellen DeGeneres during a video call. “It was not difficult to spot. So I’m very grateful.”

As Jason described it to the host u.s., there are things to do at home with ramps for skateboarding, climbing walls, what to start doing chops or even fire a bow.

In one of his lairs, the actor has all sorts of guitars, motorcycles, paintings, and books of art. in other words, it is enough to deal with, which is a good thing, since her children must remain at home until further notice.

But according to the star, they “are going very well”.