Jason Momoa reveals a snapshot of a rare series !

The season 8 of Game of Thrones ended a few weeks ago. Jason Momoa has shared a beautiful photo of his debut in the series.

Jason Momoa is not stayed a long time in Game of Thrones but the interpreter of Khal Drogo has caused a sensation in the series. A few days ago, he shared a rare photo of the filming of season 1 ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

The season 8 of Game of Thrones was completed a few weeks ago in the United States. Fans of the series were able to see the end of the adventures of Jon Snow, Daenerys, as well as other characters. The final rendered nostalgic as well viewers as the actors. Thus, Jason Momoa wanted to pay homage to the fantasy series.

Jason Momoa has played Khal Drogo in season 1 of Game of Thrones. The actor made a great impression thanks to his charisma and his presence. The fans will remember for a long time of the love between Khal and Daenerys. However, this beautiful story has unfortunately not lasted long. So far, Jason Momoa does not regret his time in the series. Indeed, it has even decided to pay homage to his former character.

Game of Thrones : Jason Momoa in the van to go to the filming of season 1

Jason Momoa has shared a photo of him during the filming of season 1. On the picture, he can be found lying in a van and all smiling. However, it is especially the comment of the actor that may surprise everyone. At the beginning of the series, the production had not yet had a lot of money. Thus, the shooting conditions were much different than in the past seasons !

“It was a good and simple time with my best friend, Brian Andrew Mendoz. During the filming of GOT, we have made a small pause. But as we were too broke to take the plane and go home, we have rented a van to Belfast. We then drove through this beautiful Ireland in search of the greatest pint of Guinness. ” He first said in the caption.

In the first season, the majority of players in Game of Thrones were not known to the general public. Thus, they had not still a lot of money. Nevertheless, these small, simple moments are very important for Jason Momoa. Since then, the latter has come a long way as it can be found in Aquaman. So far, his family of the heart seemed much to miss him.

