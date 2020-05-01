Jason Momoa shot an arrow into an apple resting on the head of James Corden: the video epic !

Jason Momoa was a lot of fun with James Corden. The actor of Game of Thrones has showed all of his talents as an archer in a video !

Jason Momoa has spent the day with James Corden and they had a blast. Moreover, the actor seems to know how to shoot with a bow !

Jason Momoa became known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. The character has upset all the fans of the series since it came out with Daenerys. However, as many of the characters, Khal has met a sad end. In any case, this took off the career of the actor who played Aquaman a few years ago !

The former actor of Game of Thrones has left behind him the Dothrakis to launch in the DC universe. But, fans will also be able to find it in the series See on the Apple TV. In the meantime, Jason Momoa has spent the afternoon with James Corden, the famous host of The Late, Late Show. The two men are well entertained, and Momoa has shown all his skill as an archer !

Jason Momoa takes James Corden as a guinea pig !

James Corden had two hours of free time and he called Jason Momoa to spend a bit of time with him. They have made the bike together and the actor had planned a whole program to the facilitator. “Are you ready to spend the best two hours of your life ? “ . Nevertheless, Corden did not feel comfortable with the bikes and he adopted a look of biker with a black leather jacket and a headband with skulls. After that, the interpreter of Aquaman was given a little lesson in archery facilitator !

James Corden has had to learn to shoot with a bow and it is totally out of his comfort zone. On the contrary, Jason Momoa has shown all that he could embody Oliver Queen in Arrow. In fact, it is designed to perfection and it took the facilitator as a guinea pig ! The latter did not feel comfortable at all and he was very afraid for his life ! “This is not worth it, I already know that you’re amazing.” he tried to tell the moderator. In any case, Jason pulls very well and it has impressed the world when this output with Corden !

Tags : Jason Momoa – Jason Momoa Aquaman – Jason Momoa Game of Thrones – Jason momoa instagram – Jason Momoa James Corden – Jason Momoa Ees – Jason Momoa – series Khal Drogo Game of Thrones