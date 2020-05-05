Jason Momoa speaks out on his couple during a photo shoot sexy

It is indian summer in the November edition of Esquire ! The magazine has proposed to the actor Jason Momoa posing for the cover, which does not fail to raise the temperature ! Between photo shoot and revelations about his privacyit makes the point !

The sexy pictures of Jason Momoa

For the magazine, Jason Momoa has taken the break with the most beautiful colourful outfits : the programme of the fur coats leopard, colorful costumes, or even a lot, a lot of jewelry !

Jason Momoa also proves that he has humour : he made a “pet challenge” during which he must make various hairstyles and… spoiler : he succeeds hands down ! The actor took the opportunity to clarify that he would prefer to have the hair long and unbound. He hates going to the hairdresser and… his wife too ! She threatens him regularly to ask for divorce if he is cutting hair.

Jason Momoa still very much in love with Lisa Bonet

The actor of 40 years took advantage of this long interview to go back on his relationship with Lisa Bonet, the woman of his dreams : “It is literally my favourite childhood”. After all, he was in love with her when she played in the Cosby Show. When he met her in a jazz club in Los Angeles, he gasped : “But I’ve said nothing. I didn’t tell him not to let him know that I was a stalker until we have children.”

In fact, the couple, together for 14 years, has two children : Lola, 12 years and Wolf years, 10 years. Jason Momoa assigned to Esquire that he made sure never to be absent more than a month at home. The first thing he does in the morning when he is shooting ? Do a Facetime with her two children.

He is currently in Vancouver to finish the filming of Seedirected by Francis Lawrence, to whom we owe the saga Hunger Games. In this new dystopia, we discover a world where… the whole world is blind. It will be one of the first series for the new platform Apple TV+. Discover it in 2020 !