Jason Momoa stopped by the police in Hawaii ?

Aquaman arrested by the police in Hawaii ? It is the staging organized by Jason Momoa with some members of the forces of law and order while he fights for several weeks in order to stop the construction of an immense telescope of 30 meters high on the sacred mountain of Mauna Kea.

Jason Momoa is protesting against the TMT, the construction of this Thirty Meters Telescope on these sacred lands of Hawaii. Via instagram, he asked the authorities to move jobs to the islands of the Canaries who would be willing to accommodate them.

Very environmentally conscious, especially when it comes to his native land, Jason Momoa débonce the destruction of the culture of his people. He claimed to want to “réunir the kanaka (natives of the Pacific islands), and the hawaiians to protect not only the Mauna, but also our way of life and the resources of Hawaii.”



In another post instagram, he claimed to have been knocked down by a bulldozer at the construction site calling for Warner to push Aquaman 2. “Sorry Warner Bros, but we will not be able to filming Aquaman 2, because Jason was knocked over by a bulldozer while attempting to prevent the desecration of his native land.”



The actions of Jason Momoa are supported by many celebrities including Ezra “Flash” Miller, Josh “Thanos” Brolin and Dwayne Johnson.

Guest at Jimmy Fallon for the output of Hobbs & Shaw, The Rock explained : “This goes further than the construction of a telescope. It concerns the entire humanity. Of are human see their heart bleeding, and every time a situation of the kind happens, it is a sign that he should stop everything. The people of the polynesian is ready to die to protect this land. Thoughtful consideration, empathy, take care of ours”.