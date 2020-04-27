Jason Momoa tease a film dementia (video)

Jason Momoa tease a movie Aquaman 2 dementia, accompanied by his physical trainer, a professional MMA fight.

Jason Momoa is never the last to hyper his films. Recently, on the social network, the actor who portrays Aquaman has posted a video with his trainer. Very enthusiastic, he promises that the film Aquaman 2 will be dementia.

In the first video, we discover it with Yoko Hamamura, a professional combat sport MMA who will be his coach for Aquaman 2. In the second video, he is accompanied by his team of stuntmen.

The training sessions of Momoa seems to be a part of the fun, to see these videos.

Jason Momoa will be getting MMA training for Aquaman 2 by the guy in this video. pic.twitter.com/LXkwl5xM1e — Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) January 8, 2020

And here’s Jason with some of his stunt team. pic.twitter.com/6CE2txtOrZ — Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) January 8, 2020

For the moment, Aquaman 2 is in its pre-pre-production, but this does not prevent Momoa stay in shape. The production is hoping that James Wan will film in early 2021. The real pre-production should start next year with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who will return from Wan to co-write the film.

Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen will be back at the shows and .

Aquaman 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2022.

Source : Movieweb / Credit ©Warner Bros