Jason Momoa : the incredible love story of the star of the Game…

Star of the film Aquaman and Braven, released 10 January 2019 on TMC, Jason Momoa, 39-year-old has since several years a beautiful love story with the actress Lisa Bonet, his eldest 12 years of age. Return on a love story is very peculiar…

After much influenced fans Game of Thrones season 1, comedian Jason Momoa, who plays and produced the film Braven released 10 January 2019 on TMC, proved a massive hit at the cinema in the blockbuster Aquaman.

Jason Momoa, ex-model, 39 years old, lives since many years a beautiful love story with the actress Lisa Bonet, 51 years old, ex-wife of rocker Lenny Kravitz and the mother of Zoë Kravitz. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet married in October 2017, but live together since 2005, and they had two children : Lola (2007) and Nakoaa boy (2008). A long romance, but a romance which started much, much earlier to Jason Momoa ! The actor is, in fact, fell in love with the woman who would share his life… watching in the 80’s the tv, more precisely the Cosby Show in which Lisa Bonet played until 1991. Jason Momoa told the Late Late show, a popular talk show James Corben : “When I was eight years old and that I have seen [Lisa Bonet] on tv, I went to ” Mom, I want this one !”“

The meeting with Lisa Bonet will take place much later. At the time Jason Momoa at 26 years old, is preparing to turn in for the series Stargate : Atlantis and pass a moment with a friend in a jazz club in Los Angeles. Jason Momoa : “It just happened that we were in the right place, at the right time and with mutual friends. I made the dreadlocks for her. […] when she told me something like “I’m Lisa” […] I had fucking fireworks in the belly !“

To prolong the evening, Jason Momoa use a small ruse : he had no car. Jason Momoa : “I convinced her to take me back to the house, I was living at the time in a hotel.” By the way, the colossus convinces Lisa Bonet to stop at a bar. The actress accepts and order a famous dark beer of ireland. A beer that also happens to be the one that prefers Jason Momoa. He commented : “The mass was said ! We had our Guinness […] and the rest is history.“

Lisa Bonet for its part, has little commented on her meeting with her future husband. The actress has just given to the magazine Cover : “I can’t say that it was a lightning strike at the same time that we have seen for the first time, one the other. But we have been together since the day we met. […] From this moment love has come, and it arrived safe. And it [Jason Momoa] has not took her legs on his neck, as do many men.“A People, it has also entrusted it : “Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity today. It is a leader, he is generous. In term of charisma, strength […] of responsibility, work ethic… The total.“

Although apparently full of qualities, Jason Momoa however, had not dared to confess to his beautiful, his obsession with childhood to her before many years. Thus, he explained to James Corben : “I had not said before that we have together two children, otherwise, it would have been creepy and weird. I’ve always wanted to meet her. She is a queen. And always has been.“

Slideshow made by Sedona Combet.

