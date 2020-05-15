Jason Momoa threat to delay the filming of”Aquaman 2″ to preserve a sacred mountain in Hawaii

People

ACTIVIST – The american actor is one of thousands of Hawaiians that since the July 15 blocking access to the summit of Mauna Kea, where shall be built a giant telescope. A movement that has also supported the actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson as well as singer Bruno Mars.

His account Instagram has become the best platform that could hope the movement “Protect Mauna Kea”. Jason Momoa has helped to publicise the scale of an international struggle for months, thousands of Hawaiians seeking to protect their Mauna Kea, the tallest mountain in Hawaii, regarded as sacred by the community. It is here, on this dormant volcano, that was scheduled to begin on July 15, the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescop (TMT), a telescope-the largest in the world in the budget of the pharaohs of 1.26 billion euros. His opponents are so eager to block the road leading to the summit, delaying the work. The project, sketched in the early 2000s, was arrested after a first wave of protests in 2015, before being revived by the supreme Court in October 2018.

Sorry Warner Bros., you can’t turn ‘Aquaman 2’ because Jason has been crushed by a bulldozer while trying to stop the desecration of his native land– Jason Momoa

The state of emergency has been declared over the area to facilitate the arrests of the activists. But nothing can be done. The Hawaiians do not drop anything and are continuing their action pacifist. On the 1st of August, Jason Momoa has joined “his people” in the company of his son, Nakoa-Wolf, 10 years old. Both have proudly sported on the chest an inscription denouncing the desecration of this sacred land in case of construction. “We are the resistance, we will never give up”, pounds-t-it on Instagram. “We love science, this is not why we are here. A thing will not happen. This telescope will not be built here,” he repeated in front of cameras Hawaii News Now.

Read also “Game of Thrones” : the big wrath of Jason Momoa against the end of the series

VIDEO – Jason Momoa, of “Game of Thrones”, shaves his legendary beard for a good cause Related Post: Jason Momoa Bandingkan Perannya di Film Dune by Han Solo

It was later on 9 August in ironisant on its future work planning. “Sorry Warner Bros., you can’t turn ‘Aquaman 2’ because Jason has been crushed by a bulldozer while trying to stop the desecration of his homeland”, he wrote in calling for the fight to continue. What to ensure a broad recovery media then that the film’s release is scheduled for December 2022. And that the cameras are still far from being installed…

I will always be a strong advocate of the advance of the sciences, but never in favour of the sacrifice of human beings whose hearts are wounded– Dwayne Johnson

Before him, it’s Dwayne Johnson who went on-site to provide support to the Hawaiians used. “The problem is much bigger that the construction of a 30 meter telescope on the Mauna. It is a question of humanity and compassion (…). I will always be a strong advocate for the advancement of science and technology, but never in favour of the sacrifice of human beings whose hearts are wounded by maladministration and a breach of trust”, he assured on Instagram, posting a video of his time on the island where he shot the two “Jumanji” and “Hobbs and Shaw”.

The singer Bruno Mars, a native of the island of the Pacific, also used the social network to affirm its solidarity to the movement. “I love you Hawaii. I’m with you”, he said at the end of July in the caption of a photo of protesters.

Environmental problems

Leonardo DiCaprio is also entered in the dance. A staunch defender of the environment, the american actor has borrowed the words of Kaniela Ing, unsuccessful candidate to the Congress last year : “there is no need to be Hawaiian to understand the dangerous precedent that this establishes. Mauna Kea, we impact all. It is a fight for the environment against developers and wealthy […]it is a microcosm of what is happening in Hawaii and in the world : war profiteers, who operate places fragile without worrying about the future.” Related Post: Justice League : Jason Momoa would have seen the Snyder Cut

Read also Shailene Woodley tells of his arrest in a forum punch

Environmental specialists ensure that the work, expected to last 10 years, could contaminate the drinking water of the region, as ned, however, a géochimiste, University of Hawaii, cited by Hawaii News Now. Issues reminiscent of those espoused by the actress Shailene Woodley who opposed, three years ago, to the construction of a pipeline on lands sacred to the native american in North Dakota.

Delphine DE FREITAS

On the same subject

And also