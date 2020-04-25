Jason Momoa tipped to play Dracula in a series

Actor Jason Momoa — AdMedia/Starface



Aquaman soon dry in the cape of Dracula ? An all-new television series around vampires has been commissioned by ABC to Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of Riverdaleand Greg Berlanti, known for series DC. Jason Monoa, to the poster of SF See on Apple TV+, is tipped for the role of the famous count, according to information from the american site We Got This Covered.

While the mini-series Dracula Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss Netflix available since January focuses on the heroes of Bram Stoker in this series in development, titled The Flangesthe brides ‘ immortal of the famous vampire will be in the spotlight.

This is according to the production house Warner Bros. Television version ” contemporary and sexy Dracula as a family drama with a trio of powerful female roles “. A project mentioned above in 2015, but who had not yet been concluded.

The mythology of vampires has the wind in its sails

The production is seeking an actor powerful and sensual to accompany these ladies, if Jason Momoa denies the project, the names of Richard Coyle (The new adventures of Sabrina) and Dominic Cooper (Preacher) have also been mentioned.

The mythology of vampires has the wind in its sails. The blood may flow abundantly on the screen because it is waiting also Vampires, a fiction in French about a teenage half-human half-vampire, march 20, on Netflix.