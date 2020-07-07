Jason Momoa tipped to play Frosty the snowman

Jason Momoa is poised to make his return to the cinema. If you adored in the role of Aquaman, you may be surprised by your new choice of paper !

Jason Momoa becomes Frosty the snowman

According to Variety, Jason Momoa would be in talks to lend his voice to a character cartoon ultra-popular in the united States. It is Frosty the snowman : and all the kids in the know across the Atlantic ! Will be this time a feature-length live-action. The producer Greg Silverman told Variety : “we know that Jason is a real human being full of love, compassion and has a deep connection with Ohana [la famille ndlr]… any thing that matches the spirit of the Christmas Frost”.

The character of Frost was created in 1969, is a snowman that the children make with life thanks to a magic hat. It’s a safe bet that this paper will be of particular interest to children of Jason Momoa : Lola is 12 years old and Nakoa 11 years.

Filmography of Jason Momoa

In recent years, Jason Momoa has taken a decision with regard to his career. The actor of 40 years have a strong inclination for intrigues, supernatural, or futuristic. He has been seen in many films of the superhero as Aquaman in 2018, or in the series we See in 2019. In the future, we will meet in the science-fiction film Dune, Denis Villeneuve, in December of 2020. In 2022 we will be able to discover the following Aquaman to the cinema.

In the meantime, if you want your dose of Jason Momoa, you can visit his YouTube channel in which he shares his travels and moments in contact with nature.