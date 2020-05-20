Jason Momoa wants Snyder’s Cut of Justice League way !

Several years ago, the fans were able to see the Justice League. However, Jason Momoa request the final version of Zack Snyder.

Several years ago, the DC fans were able to see the meeting of many heroes in the Justice League. So far, nobody has been able to see the version of the director, Zack Snyder and Jason Momoa is pissed off.

In 2017, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman and Flash have formed a team in the Justice League to save the Earth from a formidable foe. It still remembers Diana and Bruce who were trying to recruit super-heroes.

The heroes have formed a very good team, and the DC fans are waiting with impatience to see them all together. However, they are also very eager to see Wonder Woman 2 as well as find Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2.

Also, Jason Momoa is going well get into the skin of the man fish for Aquaman 2 and the latter seems very close to the film director Zack Snyder. Moreover, the actor has pushed a big rant there a little bit because of the Justice League.

The DC fans have not been able to see the version of Zack Snyder because he has had some problems with Warner Bros. However, the producer is always credited and everyone would like to see his version.

Jason Momoa wants the version of Snyder !

In 2016, Zack Snyder was supposed to take care of the Justice League, and he seemed delighted that Jason Momoa is in the casting. And for good reason, the actor has always come to the defence of this director. So far, Snyder had to make a cross on the project a few weeks after the beginning of the shoot.

So this is Joss Whedon, director of The Avengers, which has taken the succession. The latter focused on a rewriting of the scenario. Thus, there has been a lot of changes on film’s initial. Because of this, fans have seen a version quite different from that of Snyder, while the latter is always credited.

Thus, years after the release of Justice League, Jason Momoa still waiting to be able to see the version of Snyder. Moreover, the actor of Aquaman didn’t hesitate to push a blow of mouth. And then he has all the support of the fans of DC.

” We are sitting there and we don faisosn nothing. Put** remove the Snyder Cut ! Have I not reason ? Take out the put** Snyder Cut ! That is-what are we waiting for ? ” can we hear it on a video Twitter.

Thus, the fans of Justice League and DC are shooting the video for days. Everyone is hoping that Snyder Cut will happen in the days to come.

“Release the f-cking Snyder Cut!’ — Jason Momoa is still campaigning 😤 (via prideofgypsies | IG) pic.twitter.com/lJG5H7Et5t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 19, 2020

