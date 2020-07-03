Jason Momoa will be Frosty the snowman – News

Deadline we hear that the actor hawaiian Jason Momoa, known for his role of Aquaman, lend his voice to the famous Frosty the snowman.

Warner Bros. and the Stampede are planning to make a film in 3D animation for this classic animation festivals.

For the moment, the project has not yet found a director. The scenario will be written by David Berenbaum, and this is Jon Berg and Greg Silverman, who will produce the film.

Momoa has a busy schedule in the coming time, as he revisits his role of Arthur Curry Aquaman 2 and in Justice League Part Two. He also goes to Duncan Idaho, in the new adaptation of Dune, and is going to play in a number of projects, including The Last Hunt and Sweet Girl.

Check the actor in the movie of Aquaman below.