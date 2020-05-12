Jason Momoa without a beard : you dreamt of it ? The actor has done… and the result is surprising

Famous for its look brilliant, Jason Momoa has just been reduced to nil. To the environmental cause, the actor of 39 years has made the choice to shave completely the beard. Judge for yourself.

It is one of the giants of the american cinema, among them also Dwayne Johnson. Jason Momoa has made his style was manly and wild trademark. Hair in the wind, long beard, and muscles of steel, the actor of 39 years old puts all of the girls at his feet. But sorry for the more interested. The interpreter of Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones found shoe on his foot, in the person of Lisa Bonet, the ex of Lenny Kravitz. And in addition to be a bomb, mr also has the heart on the hand and the priorities well placed.

In a video defending the environment, published on Youtube, Jason Momoa praises the merits of the aluminum, eco-friendly alternative to avoid that the plastic does not “ ruin our planet “. Aware that it is necessary to mark the occasion to raise the awareness of internet users, the U.s. has therefore found” the solution “.

Armed with a mower, Jason Momoa has decided to shave fully the beard. ” It is time for a change. A change for the future, for my children, your children, the world. Make the world a better place to save the planet “he says in the clip. We see, therefore, gradually lose the clumps of hair that has yet made its fame, among others. But with or without, it is clear that the hero ofAquaman loses nothing of its charm…