Jason Momoa would like to reclaim the role of Wolverine

Jason Momoa, the actor who lends his features to Aquaman in the film of the same name, says he is interested in the resumption of the role of Wolverine for Marvel.

Huge success at the box-office, Aquaman has cracked open the doors of any Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who no longer hides his ambitions to win roles in major productions today.

It was in the beginning of this week launched a call up to Marvel Studios stating “I would like so much to play Wolverine!”

The actor, who plays the role of Aquaman in the DCU, would rather take over the role of Wolverine for Marvel. The chance of seeing it recover such a role, however, are quite scarce since his immense popularity would actually help win this role so coveted. The chances that Marvel gives to one of the main roles of the DCU a major role in its MCU are in fact rather scarce. In addition to the conflict of agenda, especially, there is the popularity of the facies : Jason Momoa embodies today to the perfection of Aquaman and will be very difficult to leave this role, in the image of Daniel Radcliffe in the time of Harry Potter.

This being said, given that the FOX has been bought by Disney and the franchise X-Men is now row in the closet – the time that Disney put in place a plan for its return under the spotlight -, Momoa could very well reclaim the role in a few years, once the page Aquaman tour. All this will depend mainly on the time necessary for Disney to own the franchise…