Jason Statham announces the sequel with Dwayne Johnson

Without surprise, Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw there will be a sequel. It is what announces Dwayne Johnson on his account instagram.

Even if Universal has not yet officially given the green light to the project, The Rock maintains thatHobbs & Shaw 2 is developing well.

During a Q&A on instagram, the interpreter of Luke Hobbs reveals : “We are in the process of developing the next film, the next Hobbs & Shaw, and this is rather exciting.” Statham goes on to explain that the team “must now trace the creative direction of the film and define in what direction we want to go“.

Chris Morgan, the screenwriter, will unveil finally the identity of the big villain of the scene post-credits ? Could it be Ryan Reynolds or Keanu Reeves as some fans think ? Patience…

That Hobbs & Shaw boasts a result is not surprising in view of the success of the film. Admittedly this spinoff has not matched the latest scores Fast and Furious but he has earned 759 million in 2019. It appears as the 11th biggest hit of the year, when 9 films in the Top 11 are Disney/Marvel.



Did you know that Dwayne Johnson terrified Jason Statham ? He explained in a video : terrified Jason Statham ? He explained in a video :





