Javier Orozco and the deformation of the nickname of ‘pork Chop’

Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco not have a very clear idea of where it comes from, the origin of his nickname, which he inherited from his dad, don Luis Orozco, who, despite not getting to the professionalism, also once played soccer and has always been known as ‘Chop’, ‘Chop’, or even ‘Steak’.

The case is that the generation of Orozco has been saddled with this nickname in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, where they reside and somehow enjoy it, because not only is the prolongation of the mote in the family, but, in addition, don Luis gave to his sons Javier and Luis, the love for the sport and in particular football.

“An uncle, he put his ‘Chop’ as a child, with my dad. If you speak with him, nor know why I say so… An uncle got that way because of my dad I think wanted to eat pork chop and gave him beans, but to date not know why I say so,” said the top scorer in the history of the Champions League in Concacaf, with 25 notes, Javier Orozco.

The ‘Chuletita’ Orozco made his debut with the cement in the Apertura 2005, although they also wore the t-shirts Santos Laguna, Chiapas, Veracruz and Tampico, where he currently remains.

“My brother always said ‘Chuletita’; as you all know, I love baseball and always, which he highlighted a lot in Los Mochis was my brother. Had too much talent and always was a player of renown, for as a boy was the champion goal scorer in the nationals, representing Sinaloa. My dad played in Salamanca, in Tecomán; no one came to the First Division, but Los Mochis was the first to go to a professional club. That’s why my father is recognized and will say so, and already after my brother.”

Born in Irapuato, Guanajuato, reminded him of a child excelled at baseball and even appeared in the newspaper: “I had to play in the League of the Workers, where at that time there was no to sit. It was a pitch of pure land, there were no trees and there was always a sun awesome… To me it was very good, always was the champion jonronero; he was a shortstop”.

“When I was about 12 years old, I started to dabble more in soccer, although always divided… I like many of the Yankees and the rod holders, and provided that I’m in Mexico City I’m going to see the Devils.”

“The football I was passionate about both, although I would go to the two sports, but I expected it to be Sunday to play baseball,” he said. However, when he saw his brother making his debut with Blue Cross in the First Division, we injected a great motivation to take seriously the profession of a footballer.

“I saw the joy that caused us that he made his debut, which came out in television; we were all crying, because they are dreams that are very distant to us, to one that is of the province and there was no such economic solvency”.

Both Javier and his brother, Louis, each one in his time, left very guys of home with direction to the city of Mexico, to find their destination.

“My brother was always a hard worker, he suffered to get there, but I feel that in the way it drifted a little bit. as he gained other things. He was always outstanding in Sinaloa, one of the best, and Blue Cross, if you ask, of his generation the most outstanding were he and Rogelio Chavez.”

–And in your case, how do you despegaste breast fa miliar to pursue your dream?

“I was going with the mindset of being more worker, because the best was not talented enough, but she had that professionalism, that urge to get ahead, to support my mother, to prove to the people that did not believe in me, that yes I could”.

“I remember that I left my house with my suitcase, I remember that I pack all of my things when I went to the Blue Cross. My mother told Me: ‘Javier, but you’re taking all’—‘Not, is that I’m not going to return, I’m going to play in the First Division. I went at the age of 15 and at 17 was making its debut…. I knew that was going to make it; maybe not got the character of my dad or my mom to be decisive, but he believed in me, and that is what counts the most”.

“I was very persistent, I was very hardworking. I was not the most technical, nor the most talented, but I was the most persevering, and, therefore, there are my numbers. I have more than 100 goals in my career, I came to selection, I made goals in the Concacaf… maybe if I had that talent with my desire and my perseverance, my career would have been more abundant”.

“I disagree a lot with people who have talent and not work, because of the truth that, if you have talent and you are a worker, you can become a Top Player and play in Europe… The talent, there are times that it will, and there is a limit of a manager and a coach, and then the talent you’re going to have to show in the neighborhood”.

Rooted in Tampico, Tamaulipas today, since that remains enrolled in the blue Crab Brava, acknowledged that after starting to be displayed as cement, “came a decline, I don’t know why. I worked the same, but the best was the mind. The striker is, when you’re getting into, you can put up with the face or the hip… for me to nail the 65 goals from 2008 to 2013; to times was change, some of the holder.”

Your output of the Machine to Heavenly the laguneros, after the Closing of 2013, was that “I wanted more opportunities, because in the end there was that you always brought to the front, and brought to another, and brought to another. Then, I wanted to follow in selection, because if I stayed, was to play 10 or 15 minutes, one or other of holder, but more of change”.

In the end, won everything with Santos Laguna and after defending other t-shirts, is experiencing a time of maturity and reflection in Tampico, where he could even hang up the boots.

“I already got used to it,” says Luis Orozco

Javier Chop Orozco in 2016 already with Santos Laguna. Getty

Luis Orozco, assistant Paul Guede in Monarchs Morelia, and established in the capital of michoacan, is the largest of the brothers Orozco Peñuelas, where there is also a woman, Yadira.

“When I was born, friends of my dad I started to say ‘the Chuletita’; as I grew older, I began to say, ‘Chop, Chop’, and after ‘Chule’… my brother could not tell him so, but when he arrived at Blue Cross he began to say ‘Chuletita”.

“I practically already do not flip when they call me by my name, and it is rare that they call me as well. I already got used to it (the nickname), and when I say Luis, tumbling as the third time”.

About the motto that characterizes the men of the family, said Luis Orozco that he knows a couple of versions about how it came about.

“What happens is that my dad was an orphan from the age of five, a family picked him up; they were very humble and gave to eat pure beans. Then one day he said: ‘I want a pierced chops’, and the lady gave him laughter. And one day, out of nowhere came to him and said: ‘Please, there are your pierced chops”.

On the second version, narrated: “they Say that one day, a boy my dad came to selling pork chops and stuffed in a canteen; there were many known to him, and from there he began to say, ‘Chop’, but is supposed to be the first that I have told you is the right one”.

He said that except for his sister, most of the family is an athlete, as his mother played volleyball and continues to practice this discipline to date.

–Why do you think that your brother came to be more famous than you?

“Because it was able to do things better than me, is a better player than me. Very happy about that, by the things he has done, and to accompany you in your time. it is satisfactory for us all.”