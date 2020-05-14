Jay-Z and Beyoncé Earn Now A Net Total Of $ 1.4 Billion

It has been a week of high notes for the the first couple of musicians. Yesterday, Forbes US has declared Jay-Z billionaire ; today, Beyoncé was ranked 51st on the list of american women, the richest, with a net worth of $ 400 million. This brings the net value of the combined torque to 1.4 billion dollars.

“It’s bigger than hip-hop,” said Swizz Beatz, the superproducteur of ” Upgrade U “, one of the most successful of the couple. “It is the blueprint of our culture. “

For Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who have been married for a little over a decade, their total fortune is both the result of individual accomplishments and a rare synergy, despite of course very different.

Jay-Z grew up in the famous complex of housing Marcy Projects of Brooklyn, building an empire in many respects by necessity : he decided to found his own record label in the mid-1990s after the majors had initially rejected. He has applied the same strategy to the mode, shortly after launching his clothing line Rocawear with several partners, eventually selling the brand to Iconix for $ 204 million in 2007.

At that moment, Jay-Z was again the choice of brands with which to work, but he opted for the property, both with his champagne Armand de Brignac and the cognac D’ussé, a joint venture with Bacardi. As he explained to Forbes in 2010 : “The hip-hop since the beginning has always been an aspiration. “

Beyoncé has followed a slightly different path for a large part of his career. Having grown up in Houston, she has tasted for the first time to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child before launching her solo. His fortune came mostly from his earnings accumulated cash, thanks to its ability to fill concert halls, producing albums, multiplatines and to enter into agreements for land with the marks of the first order, ranging from Pepsi to H&M.

More recently, she has focused on entrepreneurship by purchasing its line of articles athletics Ivy Park and the re-launching with Adidas earlier this year. It is to be expected, she handles the business with the greatest of care. “I’ve worked too hard and sacrificed too much to do something stupid that would spoil the brand that I have created all these years “, she said to Forbes it was ten years ago.

Of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have also built together a large part of their empire. In the wake of their double album, Grammy Award winner, Everything Is Lovethey have completed On The Run IItheir tour of booster stages, which reported a quarter of a billion dollars last summer. They have become investors in start-up (although rumors of a $ 300 million for Beyonce during the ipo of Uber have been debunked). And they have accumulated a real estate portfolio ranging from Los Angeles to the Hamptons.

“Their careers have blossomed together,” explained the producer Jim Jonsin in an interview for Forbes. “It is attached to all of his fans to it, which, in turn, were interested in what he produced. It’s the same for her… Together, they are the president and the first lady of the music industry. “