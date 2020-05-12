Jay Z and Kanye West finally reconciled after several years of scrambles !

In recent years, the relationship between Jay-Z on one side, and Kanye West of the other were not terrible (not to say worse. Bad shots, names of bird… They are given to heart joy. Forgetting that at one time they were friends as pig. But everything has degraded in 2016. At the Saint Pablo Tour in Sacramento, Kayne West has just accused the billionaire and his wife Beyoncé to be bad friends. He was accused among other things of his absence at his wedding with Kim Kardashian.

Relations at loggerheads

Lie or reality ? The husband of Kim Kardashian seems to sometimes lose a little of the reason or not really on his plate. And Jay-Z embarked on the sale of cannabis. But no matter. Scrambled, spades towards the other have flourished in their songs respective, particular Jay-Z on the piece of Meek Mill, What’s Free or even in his album 4:44. Yet, in interviews the one and the other explained to have put the things clear, explaining that they will always be brothers, despite everything. There includes nothing more !

Thanks to P. Diddy !

What is certain is that they were seen together, something that had not arrived for years. And this is none other than their colleague P. Diddy that has managed the feat of bringing together the ex-new friends at the evening of his 50 years in Los Angeles. Many photos of the evening have been made public, and on some of them you can see for the first time, since a lot of years, Kanye and Jay-Z discuss, the smile on his lips.

A nice group of invited guests

Jay-Z and Kanye West were not the only guests at this anniversary very people. The interpreter 99 Problems came with his wife, Beyoncé. Kim Kardashian, the wife of Kanye West, of course, was present. Like Cardi B and Offset, still in love. Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, Nelly, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Machine Gun Kelly were also of the party. What a night !