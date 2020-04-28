Jay-Z and Rihanna give a million dollars each

By
Kim Lee
-
0
34


After being mobilised for the nursing staff, with a donation of more than $ 5 million, Rihanna continues her commitment to fight against the coronavirus. This timeshe joined forces with JayZ.

Tuesday, 31 march, representatives of both artists have announced that the Foundation Shawn Carter JayZ and the Fondation Clara Lionel is Rihanna’s associated, mobilizing 1 million each, to help the rescue to cope with the epidemic, protecting the most vulnerable. A press release explains that this sum of 2 000 000 $ will be used for “les workers, undocumented migrants, incarcerated populations, people withoutshelters, the elderly, and children of the health workers first-line“New York and Los Angeles.

The mother of JayZ, Gloria Carter, who is also cofounder and CEO of the association explains that this situation must bring us closer together and above all develop the self-helpIn times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together in a single community to ensure that everyone, particularly the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs : housing, health, nutrition and education. The only way to get through this pandemic, it is with love and action.

Words full of wisdom, and of the actions that will relieve the United States, which are already over 4000 deaths and is becoming the countries most affected by the epidemic.

Related Post:  Enrique Bonilla replied that everyone is wondering: what will give the title to Cruz Azul?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here