Jay-Z and Rihanna give a million dollars each

After being mobilised for the nursing staff, with a donation of more than $ 5 million, Rihanna continues her commitment to fight against the coronavirus . This time – she joined forces with Jay – Z .

Tuesday, 31 march, representatives of both artists have announced that the Foundation Shawn Carter Jay – Z and the Fondation Clara Lionel is Rihanna’s associated, mobilizing 1 million each, to help the rescue to cope with the epidemic, protecting the most vulnerable . A press release explains that this sum of 2 000 000 $ will be used for “les workers, undocumented migrants, incarcerated populations, people without – shelters, the elderly, and children of the health workers first-line“New York and Los Angeles .

The mother of Jay – Z, Gloria Carter, who is also co – founder and CEO of the association explains that this situation must bring us closer together and above all develop the self-help “In times of crisis, it is imperative that we come together in a single community to ensure that everyone, particularly the most vulnerable, have access to basic needs : housing, health, nutrition and education . The only way to get through this pandemic, it is with love and action .“

Words full of wisdom, and of the actions that will relieve the United States, which are already over 4000 deaths and is becoming the countries most affected by the epidemic .