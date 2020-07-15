Jay-Z and Rihanna have signed a petition calling for justice for Danroy ” DJ ” Henry Jr.

Tuesday 14 July 2020 ((rezonodwes.com))–The two stars are also part of a list of celebrities who have asked or.s. department of justice to reopen an investigation into the death of Danroy ” DJ ” Henry. This, a young black student 20 years of age, was shot and killed by a white police officer for about ten years.

The letter, sent Monday to the attorney general of the united States William Barr, urged the justice department to reopen the case of the murder of Danroy ” DJ ” Henry, and to investigate the possible misconduct of the police.

” The facts supporting this request, the law requires, and justice – are – required“one can read in the letter signed by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, Taraji Henson, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige, and Gabrielle Union.

The letter calls on the ministry of justice to examine whether a pattern of discrimination has led to the murder of Henry. ” If this is the case, go to him justice and restore the name and reputation of this young man, while giving hope to other young black people who are like him and those who are in desperate need of change“concludes the petition.

Henry, 20 years of age, of Boston, was unarmed and sitting in his car when an officer called him to his window. Instead of stopping, police said, Henry was away, according to the Daily News. A grand jury refused to indict the white police officer, Hess, in 2011, and the office of the u.s. lawyer, said that in 2015, that’s not going to be federal charges against the white officer.

