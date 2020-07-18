Jay-Z and Rihanna sign petition demanding justice for Danroy “DJ” Henry Jr.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 ((rezonodwes.com)) – The two stars are also on a list of celebrities who have asked the US Department of Justice to reopen an investigation into the death of Danroy “DJ” Henry. The latter, a young 20-year-old black student, was shot and killed by a white police officer ten years ago.

The letter, sent Monday to United States Attorney General William Barr, urges the Department of Justice to reopen the case for Danroy “DJ” Henry’s murder and investigate possible police misconduct.

” The facts support this request, the law requires it, and justice – it – requires it, ” read the letter signed by Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Pharrell Williams, Charlize Theron, Taraji Henson, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Williams, Kerry Washington, Mary J. Blige and Gabrielle Union.

The letter also calls on the Justice Department to examine whether a pattern of discrimination led to the murder of Henry. ” If so, do him justice and restore the name and reputation of this young man, while giving hope to other young black men who look like him and who desperately need change “, concludes the petition.

Henry, 20, from Boston, was unarmed and seated in his car when an officer knocked on his window. Instead of stopping, police said, Henry walked away, according to Journal News. A grand jury refused to indict the white officer, Hess, in 2011, and the US attorney’s office said in 2015, that he will not lay federal charges against the white officer.