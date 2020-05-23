Jay Z confiscates the phone of a guest who was filming Beyoncé during the anniversary of Diddy

PEOPLE – neither you Nor your phone no would like to film Beyonce and duty to confront Jay-Z as you can see in the video above.

The birthday of Sean Combs, aka Diddy, took place on December 14, with many prestigious guests, such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie and Khloé Jenner, Cardi B, Post Malone… And many more.

During the evening, a guest has had the misfortune to shoot the legendary Beyonce, without really asking his permission. Jay-Z reacts immediately by pulling out of the hands of the unknown, his cell phone, with a head that makes you think of your teacher when he catches you with your phone under the desk.

The way in which the rapper look and is explained with the mysterious guest made to feel that filming his wife behind his back did not please him at all. The video, which has not gone unnoticed, has become viral and has generated a lot of laughter on Twitter.