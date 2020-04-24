Jay-Z donated millions to COVID-19 Terrain, and then places employees on leave

The nation’s Rock-Jay-Z puts its employees on leave and proceed to wage cuts in most companies.

This decision comes after Jay-Z himself has donated several million dollars to the relief fund, COVID-19. Sources tell Variety that the pay cuts are between 10% and 20%. They extend to all the departments of Roc Nation and include Tidal, the streaming service of music.

Sources say that the marketing and events are the most affected. The departments of music tours and sports Roc Nation are at the point of death during the pandemic. The employees of the lower level are the most affected by the changes.

Roc Nation has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and London.

The company is a partnership with Live Nation, which owns more than 50% of the company. Live Nation itself has announced its own holidays, and pay cuts in the face of the pandemic. The CEO Michael Rapino will forfeit his salary of 3 million this year.

The Foundation Shawn Carter, Jay-Z has donated to several relief efforts against sars coronavirus. These gifts have made the headlines with the Fondation Clara Lionel is Rihanna’s. The two charities of the singers have donated a million dollars to support undocumented workers and children of workers of the health first-line.

In addition, the two foundations joined Jack Dorsey on Twitter to raise $ 6.2 million in grants relief to the coronavirus. Remove the employees while supporting the relief efforts against the coronavirus is not the best appearance.

Sports can return without an audience, at least a wing of live entertainment might be coming back soon. But health officials around the world do not seem convinced that the musical events and festivals could come back in 2020.

The governor of California Gavin Newsom is considering prohibiting summer festivals. Germany, France and Belgium have already cancelled festivals live throughout the summer.

Events such as Coachella and Bonnaroo, which have been carried over from their earlier dates, would be cancelled. It is probably for the best – the economy will not return to the day in the aftermath of a global pandemic.