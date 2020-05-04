Jay-Z grabs the phone of a man who was filming Beyoncé dancing

While he was at the birthday party of Sean Combs last Saturday with his wife, Jay-Z intervened by confiscating the cell phone of a man who was filming the evening, and, in particular, Beyoncé dancing.

Jay-Z is as bright as the lightning, when it comes to protecting the interests of Beyoncé. Saturday 14 December 2019, the rapper 50-year-old was out with his wife to Los Angeles to attend the birthday of their friend Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy. The artist, also aged 50, had organised a great feast, bringing together many people in a large private property. If some photos of the event have leaked some videos have also landed on the social networks. Among them is one on which we see Jay-Z confiscate suddenly the cell phone of a man who was filming behind the scenes of the evening…

The bottom of the legs

The clip shared on an account fan Instagram on December 15, actually shows Beyoncé dancing with her friend Kelly Rowland and singer Saweetie when the man, not identified and which was then only a few centimeters of the group, suddenly caught his phone with Jay-Z. An effective means for the daddy of Blue Ivy (7 years) and the twins, Rumi, and Sir (2 years) to protect his wife and her friends.

Rabiboché with Kanye West

The evening was also an opportunity for Jay-Z to find Kanye West. A time scrambled, the two rappers seem to be again on good terms. The basis of their dispute was the contract that they had spent together for the music platform Tidal, which was founded by Jay-Z. financial interests had created some disputes. The husband of Kim Kardashian was also blamed to his long-time friend of not having attended their wedding in 2014. The tensions that are now part of the past, as confirmed by TMZ.