Jay-Z shared a new playlist with Drake, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion

Jay-Z has released a new playlist via Tidal, entitled Jay-Z: Couple Songs From the year 2020 (So Far).

The reading list is organized includes songs from Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Polo G, Jay Electronica, Fiona Apple, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Couple Songs From 2020 is part of a promotion T-Mobile, where the new users have a subscription to Tidal free for three months, as well as access to a number of other reading lists organized by Lil Wayne, Tinashe, H. E. R, and other artists.

Hov showing love to other rappers is a turn sharp compared to last week, when Drake had voluntarily shared his top five rappers favorites, including Jay-Z. Snoop Dogg has also expressed his belief that he and Hov are expected to compete in a battle of Verzuz.

“Biggie died, and then Nas had [New York] for a minute, ” said Snoop Fat Joe on Instagram last week. “And then Jay-Z took it and ran with for many years. And then 50 Cent came and ran with for many years. It is me who looks from the outside, I look at the rap in new york city. So for me, it’s Snoop, or Jay Z. Because he was the king of New York at the time where I was the king of the west. ”