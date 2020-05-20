Jay-Z The husband of Beyonce is the first rapper to become a billionaire

The american star of the rap, in activity since 1996, ” has accumulated a total fortune of a billion dollarsthat makes him one of the few billionaires in the world of entertainment, and the first to come up in the middle of the rap, ” explains Forbes, specialized in the estimates of fortunes and ranks of the personalities of the highest paid (sports, singers, actors, etc).

Growing up in a HOUSING estate in the Brooklyn neighborhood in New York, Jay-Z, who sold drugs in his youth, has all the success story the american, who is now respected in the business community of new york and has developed a friendship with Barack Obama. Its share in the champagne Armand de Brignac and his cognac D’ussé respectively, have been reported to Shawn Carter, his real name, 220 and 100 million dollars.

The music catalog the rapper 49-year-old applies for $ 75 million in capital against $ 100 million for its streaming service, Tidal.

With Beyoncé, Jay-Z has a penthouse in Tribeca, very chic neighborhood of Manhattan, as well as properties in the suburbs of New York and the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. A heritage real estate a value of $ 50 million.

First rapper billionaire

In hip-hop u.s., where rappers like to boast of their wealth, the race for the first billionaire has long raged. The producer Dr. Dr. believed to be able to win it thanks to the acquisition by Apple of his company audio headphones Beats By Dre, for $ 3 billion in 2014, but according to the Forbes list in 2018, it has “only” $ 770 million.

The producer Diddy (formerly Puff Daddy) is worth for its share of $ 825 million, according to the same source.

The three men are not only the richest in the rap, but of all american music.