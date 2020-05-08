Jay Z : why is the husband of Beyoncé sues… a library for children

Jay-Z has decided to sue a library for children, located in Sydney Australia. Find out what convinced the famous rapper to take such a decision.

At first sight, it is said that it takes guts to pursue a library for children in justice. Jay Z has made this decision, ruthless and radical against The Little Homie (The little friend, in French), located in Sydney Australia, after the publication of books for learning the alphabet and numbers, citing the songs of the famous rapper, according to the New York Times. Among others, there is A, B-to-Jay-Z (From A to Jay-Z), in which is quoted and reworked a measure of the title 99 problems : “If you’re having alphabet problems I feel bad for your son, I got 99 problems but my ABCs ain’t one“(translation : “If you have problems with the alphabet it is a shame for your son, I have 99 problems but my ABC is not a“).

Jay Z is not the only one to be cited against its endorsement in these books for children, there are also texts freely inspired other rappers, such as Biggie Smalls or Eminem. The New York Times refers to the First 50 Words With 50 Cent (The first 50 words with 50 Cent), as well as 1, 2, 3 with the Notorious B. I. G (1, 2, 3 with the Notorious B. I. G). The times of the titles rap, therefore, are the real core business of this library for children.

A procedure is “extremely daunting” for the owner of the bookstore

After this lawsuit initiated by Jay Z, Jessica Chiha, the owner of the shop spoke with Page Six. “We are incredibly disappointed to find themselves in a full court battle launched against us by someone whom we love so much the music, she regretted it. We draw inspiration from many hip-hop artists in our free. The fact that Jay Z committed a legal proceeding against us boggles the mind and is extremely discouraging. We have not done anything wrong and we are determined to do everything in our power to ensure that the good sense and the common good prevail“, she continued.

The american media states, in addition, have discovered on the page Facebook of her husband, pictures of them attending a party with guests caught in the act of Blackface – that is, if it is still necessary to say, is an act of racism in the United States. According to the american press, other items found on the social network are not likely to clear Jessica Chiha in that casestarting with the nicknames cynically inspired by the hip-hop culture, which she attributes to her family – her husband is a “baby daddy”, his son a “little superstar of the ghetto”, and she even calls himself “J-Bread.”

