Jean Castex appointed as the First minister : that is his wife, Sandra Ribelaygue ?

Known under the name of “the Lord of déconfinement” during the crisis of the health, Jean Castex is mounted in a grade this Friday, July 3, was appointed Prime minister by Emmanuel Macron. A radical change to the political man of 55 years and his family.

The news came in the morning of this Friday, July 3. Five days after his election to the office of the mayor of the city of le Havre Edouard Philippe has presented the resignation of his government to Emmanuel Macron. The appointment of a new Prime minister was then only a matter of time. And it is in Jean Castex that the election of the president of the Republic is brought. If his name is not unknown to the majority of the Frenchit is because the political man of 55 years – the current mayor of Prades in the Pyrenees-Orientales was the “Lord déconfinement” of the government on the health care crisis. “The Prime minister has great confidence in him, he is a man of mission, confidence, a great servant of the State, which has multiple skills “, confided a close friend of Edouard Philippe in the columns of the World. Skills which have obviously appealed to the head of State.

In 2018, who is described as a “real” chosen for the field you should already enter in the government of Edouard Philippe. Jean Castex was tipped to replace Gérard Collomb, the ministry of the Interior. Christophe Castaner had finally been appointed to fill the place Beauvau. The compliments were not, however, about the region of Gers, france – described as a” hot south “. Claude Guéant, who was known by the Elysee palace, when he was secretary-general, under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy – said of him in The World it is a “a connoisseur of social problems “. Antoine Grezaud, ex-director of cabinet of the mayor of Toulouse entrusted the Point it was a small side “Michel Drucker of the policy “. “We always have a good time with him and never bother ; this is the type of man to remember the names of all their children “, said.

Jean Castex, sharing his passion for politics with his wife

The children, Jean Castex four. The political man of 55 years of age, is the father of four daughters, born of his union with Sandra Ribelaygue – a “pure Catalan “. A civil servant, his wife of 49 years has been elected member of the city council in Valcebollère – a small village near Prades – in the most recent municipal elections. The list in which it appears, has been approved in the first round with the 97,29% of the votes. The popularity is so of the family at the Castex.