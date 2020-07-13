Jean Castex was actually designated Guyana as an island ?

One of the speeches of the Prime minister, on a visit in Guyana, a lot of talk about it in social networks. If some· * * * is laughing at him, because he would have qualified the island territory, of other sure that he was speaking in the case of the island of Cayenne.

On a visit in Guyana, a territory strongly affected by the coronavirus, the Prime minister would have committed an error of geographical, thereby qualifying the region of 300 000 inhabitants, situated in the northeast of South America, of the island. “The minister Lecornu will remain, tomorrow, with you and with economic and social actors of the island in particular”, said Jean Castex in his speech broadcast live, on the occasion of his first trip ministerial abroad, the Sunday, July 12.

That does not pass unnoticed. Quickly, internet users and political figures have reacted on Twitter, making the parallel with a similar error committed by Emmanuel Macron in 2017, that had spoken of“the island of Guiana”.

Jean #Castex has left the#IleDeGuyane and his rocket to the prime minister’s office has already taken off. End of the scale, on the Moon in 2022 ? — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) On the 12th of July 2020

Hi to all, except to those who think that

– ille et vilaine

– l’isle sur la sorgue

– Lille

– The region of ile-de-France

– The island of Cayenne

– Guyana

are islands. Kisses — 🍒🔻 Julius Caesar 🔻🍒 (@JulesCesar_off) On the 13th of July 2020

Some·it has come to the defense of Jean Castex

In the Face of derision, others have, however, taken the defence of the Prime minister, explaining that he was speaking here of the Cayenne pepper, which is regarded as an island or a peninsula, as explained in the HuffPost.

When one confuses Bayonne and Bordeaux, one should have the decency of blocking.

This is what Castex said: “Tomorrow, the minister Lecornu will remain (…) with actors in the socio-economic development of the island in particular.” He speaks of Cayenne that is an island. It is also true that you are an ass. https://t.co/fV79wXDKUm — Francisco From The Back (@FrancisBack5) On the 13th of July 2020

Guyana, which is located near Brazil, a country that more than 70 000 cases of people infected with the coronavirushas received reinforcements from the health in addition to a field hospital installed in the Cayenne. The overseas territory has identified almost 5 700 positive cases in Covid.