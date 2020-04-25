Jean-Charles Boisset, The James Bond Of Wine

It was during a big dinner of 50 people to New York city, in the midst of its advertising campaign for the promotion of his beautiful book of table, The Alchemy of The Senses, that the winemaker is frenchman Jean-Charles Boisset takes the floor to tell some anecdotes about his unusual career.

After a deep breath in a large crystal glass, product of his collaboration with Baccarat, Jean-Charles Boisset is admitted that this dinner made him miss the tenth anniversary of his marriage to Gina Gallo, the face of the third generation of the family behind the largest producer of wine by volume in the world, E. & J. Gallo. Gina Gallo and her had created their own wine together during the years of their betrothal. They had then used the occasion of their wedding in honour of the origins of california of his wife intertwined to his legacy of Burgundy. “It contains 49 % of Burgundy,” says Boisset. “But I must admit that my wife likes to have the upper hand. Therefore, it is to 51 % in california. “

A few months ago, Rob McMillan, founder of the division, wine of Silicon Valley Bank, described Boisset as being ” the equivalent of the Ringling Brothers (jugglers from the circuses famous) wine — a colourful character who amazes the gallery. But it is also a great businessman, able to do the new with the old. “

His sister Nathalie Boisset and run close to 30 wineries in the world, a good part of the vineyards of Burgundy. The annual turnover is about 200 million ; Forbes estimated, conservatively, that the company is worth some us $ 450 million. If the collection was to be auctioned, a lot of goods would be worth far more than their current value. “Buyers are looking for real trophies,” says Michael Baynes, executive partner Vineyards-Bordeaux, Christie’s International Real Estate. “There has been little demand. The collection Boisset is sold at a very high price. “

Then, Boisset tells the story behind his JCB No. 81, a chardonnay of 1981 inspired by his discovery of california wine. It was during a trip to Sonoma with his grandparents when he was 11 years old. After having visited the vineyard Buena Vista, he would have then turned to his sister to tell him : “One day we will make wine together in California. ” Not far away, ten years later, the parents Boisset were the acquisition of several properties across the Burgundy with the help of bank loans, local and pure luck.

In 1991, Jean-Charles Boisset takes over the reins of the family business in San Francisco. In search of vineyards with a beautiful story to acquire, Buena Vista seemed to be an opportunity. But the owners have refused the offer of Jean Charles Boisset. “It was very innovative for the time, very iconoclastic, from a strategic point of view. Nobody is looking at California as we are “, he says.

He then made the acquisition of vineyards DeLoach in Sonoma in 2003, and spent more time in California.In 2009, it acquired the area of about 300 acres of Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena. Boisset has finally got the Buena Vista in 2011, after having tried at least four times. After the acquisition of its properties, Jean-Charles Boisset is accomplished in three ways : first, all of the vineyards are converted to organic agriculture. Then he increases the price of the wine, about 30 to 40 %. And finally, the wines are sold with the rest of the collection to over 600 trading partners across the world. For example, the wines of Buena Vista, DeLoach, and Raymond are now sold in more than 20 countries each. Given that the price range varies from $ 15 to $ 2 600 $, this allows you to filter the purchases of the distributors and to vary the productions.

“In Europe, come from Burgundy puts you on a pedestal “, he explains. “But there is too much hierarchy in the company, they see the value and history through the legacy rather than what you actually are. In the United States, you can come to where you want, what matters is you and what you do. This is what I like. It is this that has made me what I am. “

This includes his other identity not-so-secret Agent 69, a character from James Bond who made his appearances in the evenings extravagant and videos. It is difficult to tell the difference between the prodigious winemaker and his shady alter-ego. But far from hiding, Jean-Charles Boisset has made his trademark. In collaboration with Swarovski, JCB has launched production of jewelry, which one of them, Confessioncontains handcuffs. Not to mention a bottle of red wine called Restrainedwrapped in a harness of leather and adorned with a ring.

However, the commercial partners of Jean-Charles Boisset does not regret not. “He does not hide who he is,” said Dina Opici, the leader of his company wine family of New Jersey, which does business with Boisset for the past 15 years. “It is very natural. He has no bad intentions. “

With more than 10 wineries in the United States and an increase in the private market, Boisset has to face more and more competition, the evolution of markets, such as that of the hard-seltzer (alcoholic drink american) and the legalization of cannabis. Last year, wine consumption in the United States has decreased for the first time in 25 years.

But there are many possibilities beyond the vineyards. The last year has been particularly busy : Boisset has acquired the grocery-Oakville, dating back some 140 years, and has founded the first museum of wine history of Napa. It has also opened a shopping centre called JCB Village of Yountville, which includes a tasting room, a day spa and a shop which sells candles and socks brand, JCB, as well as decanters Baccarat-inspired own collection of Boisset, the largest in the world. While tourism in Napa is in decline, it has opened lounges outside of the valley, at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, the Wattle Creek from Ghirardelli Square and the Rosewood hotel in Palo Alto.

Boisset insists on the fact that his empire of luxury will continue to grow over the years — and that he will be able to resist as well as the expense, to climate change as well as to its competitors. “We don’t develop a luxury brand in five minutes,” he says, ” to share LVMH and Pernod, nobody has had a journey like ours. It is the train of american life that has allowed me to access the success. “

