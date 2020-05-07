Jean-François Piège : The pregnancy of his wife, enthusiasm Jake Gyllenhaal

2020 will not be only synonymous of health crisis and the pandemic of sars coronavirus to Jean-François Trap, but also a new happiness. In a few months, the famous michelin-starred chef, 49-year-old will welcome a second child with his wife Elodie.

The old juror of Top Chef had revealed the happy news in march of last year, during her stint in the show Audrey & co presented by Audrey Crespo-Mara on LCI. “As my wife is pregnant, one is extremely careful, it is really confined us to do take any risk to Elodie, and any way to avoid contamination“had snapped, the air of nothing, Jean-François Piège. The owner of the Great Restaurantlocated in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, is already the father of a boy named Antoine.

For the first time since the revelation of her pregnancy, Elodie Trap has unveiled its silhouette of pregnant woman on Instagram may 5, 2020. She is photographed in front of a mirror in the entrance hall of a building, dressed in a long robe which covers his belly already well rounded. She was also wearing a mask, an essential accessory of the moment. The photo is accompanied by a smiley chick in the caption.