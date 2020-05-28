Jean-Jacques Bourdin stopped for speeding : his wife, Anne Nivat denounces a conspiracy

Since excessive speed has been revealed at the great day, Jean-Jacques Bourdin is the subject of much criticism on social networks. Shocked, his wife Anne Nivat took the floor to denounce a conspiracy.

No one is above the law. Jean-Jacques Bourdin has learned to his cost. As shown in the site The Mountain, the journalist of 70 years has been arrested by the gendarmes of the platoon motorized de Saint-Flour last may 24. It was travelling at 186 km/h instead of 130 authorized on this portion of the A75 motorway, located in the Cantal. Like any ordinary car owner, so he bailed “an administrative holding of a driving licence” as well as “a fine of 135 euros”. His vehicle has been immobilized. Enough to provoke a wave of reactions in viewers, who took a malicious pleasure in pinning the strong man RMC. It must be said that it typically is him who preached to his interlocutors on the set of his show. But this eagerness general is far from pleasing to Anne Nivat, the wife of the reporter, which reports a real lynching against him.

Anne Nivat tactile

” On the highway, a driver commits a speeding, recognizes it, and sign the PV. It happens every day, without getting out in the media. When it is Jean-Jacques Bourdin, The Mountain throws herself on the info. That was fruity ? The sub-off verbalized ? Shame on them two, attention to defamation, rose up the journalist of 50 years on his Twitter page. According to her, this case would be neither more nor less than a “coup de buzz “ organized by the local press. She believes that if her husband deserved to be punished, the fact that his fault had been revealed to the great day is that the sign of a conspiracy. ” The truth is that the general public repait of the privacy of those he loves or hates. It is thus the notoriety. There are two facts : Jean-Jacques Bourdin has rolled too quickly, as that can happen to a lot of French and this has been duly sanctioned. Someone released the info to harm and lather “, denounces the sworn enemy of Thierry Ardisson. One thing is certain, Jean-Jacques Bourdin is not likely to get behind the wheel anytime soon !

On the highway, 1 driver commits a speeding, recognize and sign the P. V., it happens daily without getting out in the media. Qd c @JJBourdin_RMC @lamontagne_fr throws herself on the info.That was fruity? The sub-off that has verbalized? Shame on them 2, pay attention to the defamation — anne nivat (@AnneNivat) May 28, 2020

The truth c that the general public repait of the privacy of those he loves or hates. It is thus the notoriety. There are 2 facts: #Bourdin he drove too quickly as this can happen to a lot of French and was duly punished.Someone released the info to harm and lather — anne nivat (@AnneNivat) May 28, 2020