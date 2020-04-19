Jean-Jacques Goldman reveals that he does not support Celine Dion

Ads

Céline Dion and Jean-Jacques Goldman, it is an old story and that lasts. Indeed, Jean-Jacques Goldman wrote many songs for the star with the golden voice. And even though their collaboration may be fruitful and long-standing Jean-Jacques Goldman does not support something at Celine Dion. Discover what it is in this article.

What’s wrong with Celine Dion Jean-Jacques Goldman ?

If you know a little about these two figures, you can guess what it is. Although their musical sensibilities is harmonious, Jean-Jacques Goldman and Celine Dion are very different in many aspects.

This should not be something that is too huge or they would not have if well work together. Yes it is sure, it is a character trait particular Celine must reach to remember when she worked with Jean-Jacques. Then you’ve found it ?

A story of character and border

The answer lies in the temperament ignited by Celine Dion. Indeed, Jean-Jacques Goldman does not support what she wants to do her show in the us. It is during this interview that Celine remembers that it bothered deeply to Jean-Jacques Goldman at their first collaboration.

And now that it is said, it is more than obvious that the personalities of those two don’t look alike that much. Where Celine shines of thousand fires, and shakes the foundations with his voice superb, Jean-Jacques Goldman is full of emotions and discretion. Very attentive to what he shared when he sings, it would be almost too timid in comparison with Céline.

Go beyond the differences we can learn a lot

But if it to paste between them is that each knows how to put water in his wine. In addition, fortunately, the great artists who work together are not true copies. In fact, by being different they can bring a lot of things to each other. If they were identical, what is the interest to work together.

Jean-Jacques Goldman has been able to adapt to the exceptional texts to highlight the incredible voice of the singer. And she knew how to interpret with flair, the so-called texts, such as Jean-Jacques Goldman would never have been able to do. Together, they have proposed wonderful works to the public. One without the other, it would have been necessarily very different.

A great songwriter for major artists

Jean-Jacques Goldman has had the pleasure to write for great artists of the song. For Celine Dion, he wrote no less than thirty titles, but he has also written for Johnny Hallyday, the legend. But also to Patricia Kass, Maurane, Florent Pagny, or Marc Lavoine and many others. Some, however, that he does not sign his real name, to leave all the room for the artist to soar.

A collaboration that made sparks

Jean-Jacques Goldman wrote the most song for Celine Dion. One way that we highlight the importance of their collaboration, which has managed to go beyond the small defects of each other. In addition, Jean-Jacques has literally written the whole of one of the albums of the singer.

The album Of them released in 1995. This album is a true nugget, nothing less than the French album the most sold in the history of music. A performance unprecedented and never equaled, which was quickly certified diamond disk. A sincere friendship now binds the two stars of the song.

An indelible imprint on the history of French music

If you are not familiar with the repertoire of this album, you will understand why it has been so successful. Because it contains some of the greatest songs of the singer. For you to love me again, Please pagan or I would go where you go Jean-Jacques Goldman and Celine Dion will interpret a duet.

And in addition to being certified the album diamond in France, this album was certified platinum in all French-speaking countries. A veritable tidal wave of success is at the appointment of each of the collaborations of the two friends.