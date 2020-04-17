Jean-Louis Murat : after Angela, the singer settles accounts with Jean-Jacques Goldman

Jean-Louis Murat out the old records and did not hesitate to take it to the flower of the French musical landscape. In an interview, the singer refers to an open feud between him and Jean-Jacques Goldman, which would have been isolated within the troupe Enfoirés.

Jean-Louis Murat has yet to be held accountable, certainly. After being taken violently to the singer Angèle today, with the remarks which have been judged to be openly sexist, the singer reveals a rivalry that would exist between himself and one of the pillars of French music : Jean-Jacques Goldman. Bet still risky to take on one of the most popular celebrity of the French, especially when it is very rare now in the eyes of the public. But Jean-Louis Murat seems to enjoy swimming against the current. One of his greatest feats of arms : he was said to be “relieved” by the death of Johnny Hallyday. This Thursday, April 16, in the columns of Paris MatchJean-Louis Murat did not hesitate to create a new beginning of controversy by revealing about Jean-Jacques Goldman, which remained in through the throat.

Jean-Louis Murat : the ace of discord has struck again

Attention to phone Arabic, the history can be summarized thus : Alain Souchon would have said to Jean-Louis Murat that Jean-Jacques Goldman had categorically refused to sing a song to him at a concert of the Enfoirés. The latter would have exclaimed :” Murat, no question “. According to the principal, the aversion against him was the result of his taking a stand against the status of the intermittents” who was to say that the current system would create apparatchiks of the culture “. You follow ? A priori, the singer is 68 years old has still not recovered from the remark of Jean-Jacques Goldman, and hesitate not, therefore, to attack him in retaliation :” This guy to me has tried violently, me out of the clan without ever telling me about it and it annoys me. Especially when you see that he no longer writes songs “. The musician does not seem to be aware of the contribution in a song of Mr. Goldman to the support of the nursing staff. However, it is to be understood, no one would like to be publicly rejected by a legend such as Jean-Jacques Goldman… But not sure that this tactic of integration a… Good idea.