Jean-Louis Murat attack violently Angèle : “This is a Chantal Goya 2.0”

Jean-Louis Murat has struck again. The French singer, known for her outspokenness, is interviewed in “Paris Match” this week on the occasion of the release of his new album, “Baby Blues”. When asked about the new female artists, such as Angela or Clara Luciani, very appreciated by the young generation, the one who has expressed “Regrets” in the 90’s alongside Mylène Farmer does not hide his contempt. In fact, it is especially Angela, who is in his viewfinder, called “theChantal Goya 2.0“. Even if her little-8-year old daughter is a fan, it does not change anything for him. “We, guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy. She told us ‘You do not look, you do not touch’, while making a choreography of peep show. But what you want to say to him ‘Stop my daughter, stop it, stop’“.

Read also TV “A late apéro Zoom overwatered” : “bargain home” mocked by “The…

Hearings Hearings : Record for “Mongeville” leader “ahead of ” The Voice”,…

Hearings Hearings : Record for the third allocution of Emmanuel Macron on…



“If they did not have a guy behind, they would not be there”

For Jean-Louis Murat, other singers have to be put in the same category as Angela. “I’ve worked not bad, singers who have science infuse. But Beyoncé or Rihanna have never written a title. If they did not have a guy behind, they would not be there. Angela, it’s going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be finished“, convince the artist.

In this interview, Jean-Jacques Goldman is also taken for his degree after his refusal to resume a song of Jean-Louis Murat for The Enfoirés. It is in any case what would have been entrusted to Alain Souchon to the person concerned. “This guy to me has tried violently, me out of the clan without ever telling me about it and it annoys me. Especially when you see that he no longer writes songs“if it’s bugging Jean-Louis Murat. As to his own lack of tv shows, the singer has to justify there-also in the evocative words. “Say something interesting has become complex. I found myself to be the language of a bitch to service. At the bottom, the artists should stay home and close their mouth. But it is a problem“, he says.