Jean-Louis Murat is making fun of Angela and the wrath of the social networks

The French singer is 68 years old is a veteran of the provocation-free. After Johnny Hallyday or the rap duo NLP, it is the turn of Angela to take to his rank. In full promotion of his new album Baby Love, Jean-Louis Murat thus attacked with a virulence to the young singer for the belgian in the columns of Paris Match.

“Angela, this is a Chantal Goya 2.0”says it in the issue of the magazine published on Thursday. Continuing his momentum, he says with fervor to know “what he’s talking about”his granddaughter of 8 years “crazy” of the interpreter of Balance your what.

The musician accuses him also of his behavior. “We, the guys, it overlooks with a pellet crazy, she said “You do not look, you do not touch”“laments it. But the rancor of the singer does not stop there as he even goes so far as to compare the dances of Angela in a choreography of peep show (erotic show).

Always in a concern for accuracy, Jean-Louis Murat then reminded that he himself has worked “the singers who have science infuse”. So to him, Beyoncé and Rihanna have “ever written a title”, he says. “If they had not of the guys behind, they would not be there.” An assertion astonishing when one knows that Beyoncé received in 2001 the prize of the author, composer, pop, awarded by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), thus becoming the second woman and the first african-american to win it.

But the singer has not ended with Angela, and an omen that the “going to take the air of a pre-grandma soon, and this will be over”. This lovely tirade was awarded the Jean-Louis Murat numerous taunts on the social networks.

A few users share the opinion of the musician.

After the young singer belgian, Jean-Louis Murat was also made to Jean-Jacques Goldman, always in the interview given to Paris Match: “[Alain Souchon] wanted to take one of my songs to Enfoirés, and Goldman said, “Murat, no question”. Because he didn’t like my position on the intermittents, who was to say that the current system would create apparatchiks of the culture. This guy to me has tried violently, me out of the clan without ever telling me about it and it annoys me. Especially when you see that he no longer writes songs”. It would seem that Jean-Louis Murat had many accounts to settle.