Jean-Michel Jarre will give the first live concert in virtual reality

two months ago, in complete isolation, the rapper Travis Scott gathered near to 30 million "viewers" for a concert virtual… the online game Fortnite. A performance that has given ideas to other artists and musicians, and on Sunday, it is Jean-Michel Jarre that is going to occur "virtually" through the Planet for the Festival of music.

now the age of 71 years, the French musician has always thought big, very big, and it recalls that it had attracted 1.5 million viewers in Houston, or 800,000 Lyon. Always at the forefront of technology in the creation and its diffusion, has chosen to partner with the French start-up VRrOOm to create the first concert in virtual reality. This is not Jean-Michel Jarre, which will be in the keyboards and machines, but your avatar.

The concert of Jean-Michel Jarre will have a duration of approximately 40 minutes. © Jean-Michel Jarre More

For the first time in a live event

Sunday, 21 June, from 21h, the show" Only Together "will be broadcast live on all digital platforms, whether it be a smartphone, a tablet or a smartphone. But the great novelty is the possibility to attend the concert through your personal avatar with a virtual reality helmet, either with a Oculus Rifta HTC Vivid or a Valve of Index. Until now, this type of experience is offered on a deferred basis, as was the case of Travis Scott.

the helmet on The head, the viewer will be able to discuss them with Jean-Michel Jarre, but also navigate through your recording studio. For those who do not have a virtual reality helmet, it will be possible to follow the concert from your computer to YouTube, Facebook, download the application VRChat on Steam, Oculus, or Viveport, or directly by clicking on this direct link : https://cutt.ly/7usECxv.

