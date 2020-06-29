Jean-Pierre Castaldi reveals why his license has been withdrawn for the containment

During the period of confinement, Jean-Pierre Castaldi did not hesitate to take the wheel of your car. Only, when I was alone on the road, you push too hard on the accelerator pedal, and was caught by the police.

Jean-Pierre Castaldi is not made to stay locked up. This love of freedom is, however, only imposed a containment even more difficult. In fact, in the plateau of Do Not Let People, the actor revealed that he was made to remove his license in full containment imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. While he was locked up with his wife and daughter, I needed to aerate the spirit. “I was with my wife and my daughter. My wife was teleworking, I’ve never seen that much work“, he confided. Only, he has not forgotten to mention during your getaway unauthorized, that is a little on the accelerator pedal. “I’m going, I’ve taken my car, and I am made to remove my license. Of two months. I was alone on the road, you do not realize that there was a person there I was happy, finally free. I think I was at 140, 150I have a car that makes no noise, I was listening to the radio, had the windows, there was no one, vlan reminded me of the reality“confessed the man in his seventies who has, therefore, been forced to live in isolation even more strict than expected.

A true test for the father of Benjamin Castaldi. “I’m not made to be locked up. So it seems that never before have there been so many divorces from the confinement, I heard it this morning on the radio, this is fantastic news (…) The last 15 days have been very hard. I think that it was time to stop.”

Jean-Pierre Castaldi has recovered its freedom

Today, this period is nothing more than a bad memory. As many French people, Jean-Pierre Castaldi was able to find an almost normal life. Your license back in his pocket, he can move as he pleases. Only, for your health and the health of other road users, it is expected that the comedian of 75 years of age, is more cautious.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news