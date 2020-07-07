Jean-Yves Guindon continues its tradition of welcoming the general public home | the Art | The Right

Theis the door to his residence avellinoise (1072 road 321 north) will be open from 1 to 9 August, between 13h and 16h to allow for the discovery of his more recent works.

TheThe exposure of the country 2020 will also be the opportunity of getting their hands on reproductions, giclée prints and greeting cards.

Medal of the Order of Gatineau and the national Assembly of Québec, Jean-Yves Guindon is recognized by the rural landscape puts on his watercolor painting “light and sensitive”.

It organizes every year, since 1990, the Exhibition “country-style” in the comfort of your home.

We can appreciate some of the more recent works of the watercolourist here.

Information: aquarelle@guindonjy.com; 819 983-3451