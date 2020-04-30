Jeffree Star comes spilling more tea on his feud with James Charles

Jeffree Star always gives James Charles and Tati Westbook the time of day.
During this week’s episode of Basement of mom Podcastthe famous YouTuber and makeup artist spills even more tea on his feud with James and Tati. As fans remember, this feud on the Internet began when Tati has published a video of 40 minutes cutting all ties with James after having published a story Instagram promoting Sugarbear Sleep Vitamins, the direct competitor of the trademark Tati.
How Jeffree integrates-t-he in this scenario? He, among other stars of YouTube, has weighed in on the tragedy and expressed his own grievances about James.
So now, in the episode of the podcast this week, the moderator asked Jeffree: “James Charles is a danger to society? Is it a predator?” It was in reference to a tweet deleted from in which Jeffree called James a “danger to society” and calls it also “predator”, adding that “all that Tati said was 100% true”.
“Listen …”, began Jeffree appearing in the episode of the podcast. “There’s a long pause because it is a very difficult situation … it is a very complicated matter.”
“I am 100% comfortable with (you ask), it’s going to upset a lot of people, but the truth is that someone … and for now … I can’t legally say who, but someone told us a few we’ve trusted the opinion of this person, then another person said things that were friends with this man and we were really convinced that he was a predator,” said Jeffree. “In the end, I’m not going to leave a victim of James Charles. If it is real because I don’t know if it is real.”
He went on to say that it is so “f-cked” because the people have made it out to be the bad guy, referring to the fans who accused him of “ruining” the career of James.
“No, Tati has done it and has posted a 40-minute video about her, and she would never have had to put it online, but it has done”, he continued. “And for some reason, James thinks that Shane and I tried to ruin his life, and orchestrated just like we f-cking care. You think we want to hang out or ruin someone … for what? We are our own superstars , we are our own way, we do our own thing together and we have made so much magic, why would we want to ever make someone fall? We don’t give a f-ck. ”
The makeup artist has also cleared the air on his relationship with Tati.
“We are currently not friends with Tati”, he said. “Are we enemies? No. But we are not friends.”
He then cited all the attention that he and Shane were, and the blame they had been on what had happened with James, but has continued to stress that it was Tati who had started the quarrel. “But I understand, I am more interesting, she is safe”, he said.
“I just think Tati … she has taken a very big blow”, he continued. “I don’t know if it is in the red, but it is a different atmosphere.”
In the end, Jeffree said that he felt that people just wanted to “create a rift” between him and James, but “there is no quarrel. There is no competition. I’ve been doing this for a very long time.”