Jeffree Star is fighting with a boy Kardashian unsuspecting

New in social networks, Mason Disick (age 10) has recently called Jeffree Star (34 years old) during a live broadcast on the TikTok. What Disick did not know maybe not, is that he started a war with a seasoned veteran in conflicts between celebrities. Star, the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics and beauty Youtuber, has a long history of conflict after its rise in popularity.

Mason Disick calls Jeffree Star AF “damaged”

After his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, has deleted his account Instagram of short duration, Disick headed back to TikTok. Us Weekly reports that while living with Addison Rae, Disick responded to a question of the fans about the beauty of the bloggers said: “Jeffree Star is, as, AF spoiled”

Rae quickly changed the subject, but the damage was already done. The comments of Disick were inappropriate, especially a child.

Instead of ignoring the comment of the child of 10 years old, the Star responded in a tweet since deleted.

The Star tweeted: “I had $ 500 in my bank account six years ago… may be he is confused with his own privilege compared to mine made it by myself, I hope that his father will raise it up soon! ⭐ ”

Unfortunately for Star, the screenshots of the tweet still circulate on the Internet.

The fighting of Jeffree Star with the family Kardashian

This dispute Disick is not the first bout of Star and not even the first with a member of the family Kardashian. In addition to throw shade on Kim Kardashian West, Star is involved in an ongoing battle with Kylie Jenner.

The dispute began in 2016, after Star has given a negative opinion on the new lip gloss Kylie Cosmetics of Jenner. A year later, Star has overwritten the collection christmas of Jenner, which included a set of brushes for 360 $.

On YouTube, the tycoon’s make-up said to the viewers: “This set of brushes with their old, and vegan on the cheap, silver-aluminum, it’s not worth the price. I really think that you are paying for is the name of a celebrity exaggerated and the price, I know, we are all like ” the price “, do not think just not that it is worth the effort. ”

Shortly after this review, Jenner has removed a star from its list of public relations. But the dispute is far from being closed.

The article of Us Weekly also covers the response of the star after that Forbes has named Jenner as the youngest of several billion dollars. In response to the publication of dictionary.com the Star simply says that”he rejected the role, so they had to choose someone.”

The other fiefs famous Jeffree Star

One of the disputes more complicated with the star is involved is the dispute between him and his companions of beauty, YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook. In 2019, the Star has defended Westbrook in his enmity with Charles. However, the Star later apologised to Charles, who then created a crack with Westbrook.

In 2016, the Star has faced a rupture very public ex BBF Kat Von D after being accused of “drug use, racism and bullying”. In turn, the Star was accused of failing to support it, and said: “Although we are friends since ten years ago, you never know, literally, that you will wake up one morning and your best friend poignardera in front of the whole world. ”

Accusations of racism followed him up to his enmity with the YouTuber, Jackie Aina. After an exchange of heated Twitter (since deleted) in which Star has used the terms racist, blocked for Ania. Then, he asked the beauty industry to “stop making exceptions for people just because we love the way you combine the eyeshadow”.

Other fights, is a star, that notable with the biggest names of the beauty as the founder of Too Faced Cosmetics, Jerrod participant blandino, YouTubers like NikkieTutorials.

Fans react to the enmity of Jeffree Star with Mason Disick

Of course, the hustle and bustle of the Star controversial is nothing new for their fans, but it seems that (with few exceptions), trace the line of the battle with a child. While some people recognize that Disick had initially wrongly, commentators have criticised the Star for their commitment to the 10 year old child.

A user of Instagram, she wrote: “baby is coming after a child. this is not because the mason has the blood of kardashian it is not even a child, even if it is more privileged than the other. How old are you again, Star?

None of the parties took more pictures, but the Star can clearly be forgiven. If it is possible that Disick does not know what he was getting into with Star, it will be interesting to see if Disick will use social networks to answer.