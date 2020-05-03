Jeffree Star, James Charles Diskinson : the kings of the tutorial beauty which is substantially

James Charles, Winslegue, Jeffree Star… These three men very different yet have one thing in common : beauty.

At the time of the tutorials makeup and beauty routines illustrated through millions of videos posted on the Internet, these gentlemen, beauty addicts claimed, are not in rest. And claim them, also, their legitimacy -and their fun – in a universe hitherto reserved for women.

James Charles Dickinson, the self-taught became a muse beauty

James Charles Dickinson, age 17, is a make-up artist with a great future.

In just a year, the young man was able to account for 1.2 million subscribers on his account in Instagram @Jcharlesbeauty and more than 500.000 on the Youtube channel.

In October 2016, it has been propelled to the front of the stage, becoming the first ambassador male of the american cosmetics brand CoverGirl.

Responsible for the promotion of the mascara ” So Lashy “, the young man had then expressed his joy through his account of Instagram : “I’m so excited and overwhelmed and happy and amazed and, of course, SHOCKED, to announce that I am the new face of @covergirl. The first ambassador masculine to the brand and I am so honored and excited to be working with such an iconic brand (…) I really hope that it demonstrates that everyone can wear makeup and can do anything if you work hard “.

On the side of the mark, one assumes this choice is unconventional : “All of our models CoverGirls are breakers of limits, who are not afraid to express themselves, stand up for what they believe in, and to redefine the concept of beauty,” explained CoverGirl in a press release. In sum, a new vision of beauty, its representation and an opening up to a wider audience.

Passionate and self-taught, James Charles has learned to put on makeup alone, watching many tutorials beauty. He then began to post her creations – simple freckles with makeup-inspired Drag Queen, from make-up Halloween-stunning – worthy of the greatest make-up artists.

A career choice that was not without raising many questions in the entourage of the young man.

“My parents began to interrogate me on whether I was transgender, if I was trying to be a woman. This was a big topic of discussion (…) It took a lot of conversations in-depth to explain that it is simply a form of art for me. I’m still confident as a boy and I’ll always be a boy. I can be confident with bare skin and with a painted face, î he told to Marie Claire US in may 2016.

Ultimate proof of its growing success, the talk show host Ellen De Generate the invited in December 2016 on the set of his show, “The Ellen Generated” Show.

Since then, two other men have had the privilege of becoming the figureheads of big brands of cosmetics : Manny Gutierrez, alias Manny Mua to Maybelline, and Hari Nef, a model who is transgender for L’oréal Paris. Boys Power !

Wesley, the youtubeur ” the hair “

At 35 years of age, Wesley is the specialist es beard of each other beauty in France.

Only two years after the opening of its chain, “The tutorials from Winslegue”, it can boast of record more than 45 000 subscribers. A figure honorable for a chain beauty French 100% masculine.

Tips to trim, maintain, grow his beard, product testing and tutorials to have a beautiful skin or reduce the appearance of dark circles… Wesley provides his advice to all men and women (hipsters or not) who like to take care of them.

He does not hesitate to diversify by sharing her favorite fashion, his workouts, sports and even goes so far as to explain “how to properly make love to a woman” to his followers. For a time the subject is in this way raised, we cannot complain about it

Jeffree Star, beauty boy obsessive

From a young age, Jeffree Star, real name Jeffrey Steininger, was attracted by the world of beauty.

“I discovered makeup at the age of 13 years and since I’m obsessed with him. I kind of just mimicked the models in the advertisements of fashion spotted in the Cosmopolitan magazine of my mother and I would steal her eye shadows”, he explains in his blog, “Jeffreystarcosmetics.com”.

Proud of its ten years of experience, one who wears pink hair and fake nails at daily anime today masterclass makeup and has even launched its own brand of cosmetics vegan and not tested on animals.

His dream ? “Make the matte lipstick of the lightest on the market !”. Ambitious therefore.

His Youtube channel is a real hit : 3 455 717 subscribers for 311 678 499 views. One understands better why he is driving in a luxury car (Barbie pink).