Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chris Evans) on the dog he has adopted, there are more than a decade filming “The Losers”

What could be sweeter than two old co-stars that reconnect? What would you say of two former co-stars reconnecting to a dog? Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural, The Walking Dead) and Chris Evans (Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe) have discussed on Twitter a shared experience involving a dog rescue in march 2020. And the story has a happy ending.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chris Evans have played in “The Losers”

(L-R) Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Columbus Short, Idris Elba and Óscar Jaenada in “The Losers” | Warner Bros.

These two actors are familiar with the world of cinema based on the comic book. And between the passages, Evans-Marvel (he first portrayed Johnny Storm in the film Fantastic Four) and immediately after the tower of Morgan in Watchmen, they have played in The Losers. Based on the comic book Vertigo (an imprint of DC), the film presented a cast of stars (including the players of MCU Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba).

In the film, Morgan and Evans, respectively, represent the lieutenant colonel Franklin Clay, and captain Jake Jensen. The two are members of a team of black operations who work Aisha of Saldana as a revenge against the man who tried to kill him. Although located in Bolivia, a large part of the filming was done in Puerto Rico.

Morgan and Evans were both dogs

Although they often play hard to the screen, Morgan and Evans are both animal lovers. The story of how Evans adopted his dog, Dodger, while filming his movie in 2017 Gifted is well known. It posts frequent images of himself with his puppy rescue is calling him “the mad dog”.

Morgan, meanwhile, has many animals. He lives on a farm with his wife, actress Hilarie Burton and their two children. Morgan often shares photos of her alpacas, chickens, donkeys and, of course, dogs. It is safe to say that he knows well the ways of many creatures.

Morgan shared the history of the adoption of the Bandit

March 18, 2020, Morgan has shared an image of his dog, Bandit, sniffing Zeus, one of his alpacas. A disciple asked him questions on the basis of race, Bandit, and Morgan replied: “A mixture of cabot?” He then joked, “Puerto Rico jungle dog!”

He continued by writing that during the shooting there “a pack of wild dogs followed in the crew” and “dragged to the base camp”. Morgan added: “Chris Evans and I have them all fed. Bandit stood out, it was a baby, and 30 other dog looked like a pitbull adult [mixes]. It was a small ball of fur shy. “

Evans whistles in

You remember that you wanted to call it “Yahtzee !!” Being that it was the puppy the most fortunate of the island?! ALMOST went there… still laughing at the idea of yelling “Yahtzee !!” Try to get it! I love you my brother. I hope that everything goes well and that you stay safe. Xxxjd

– Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) march 20, 2020

Morgan has tagged Evans during the drafting of the post, so his old co-star has had to see it and responded. “You’ve marked with Bandit!” Wrote Evans. It was years before they can adopt Dodger but, of course, the actor Marvel was already a big fan of canines.

“You remember that you wanted to call it” Yahtzee “, being that it was the puppy the most fortunate of the island?” replied Morgan. He said that he had “almost” agreed to this suggestion. “I love you, my brother,” added the actor. “I hope that everything goes well and that you stay safe.” Maybe these two will one day be able to find the Losers with their rescue dogs respective.