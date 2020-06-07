Jeffrey Wright tease a movie “gritty” !

In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Jeffrey Wright gave his opinion on the upcoming film The Batman with Robert Pattinson

Fans of the heroes bat await the release of The Batman with impatience. Eh history of making everyone wait, Jeffrey Wright has just teaser the atmosphere that awaits the fans, with this new adaptation.

In effect, this comes to confide in Comic Book Movie as noted Melty. It was during this interview that he gave some info on what awaited viewers in 2021:

“My point of view, my way of explaining what we do is that, as with any film, we work together to create a mood. But also an idea, a setting, a tone. This is the next evolution since 1939. When these stories started. This is the next step of Gotham “ , did he know on the next Batman.

Speaking of ” next step “, the actor is undoubtedly a reference to the Joker. In effect, the new film about the bat flying would be the result of direct of the masterpiece of Todd Philips according to rumors.

Eh just to confirm our ideas, Jeffrey gave even other info The Batman.

The Batman would be gritty after Jeffrey Wright

“So I’ve been working from the script provided by Matt [Reeves] and what Robert [Pattinson] is in the process of building. We are trying to create something together that is us, but who is also Batman. “ Continued the actor.

The latter not stopping there and also getting to know: “How can we make a Gotham gritty real – and at the same time offers the appearance and the excitement that you expect from a franchise like Batman? “

According to Meltythe the words of the actor are indeed referring to the Joker. In the sense that the city of the next Batman will be recognizable and unique. But also in the sense that the team of the movie wants to recreate a hero DC completely new.

In short, with all these claims, we look forward to seeing what this is going to give.