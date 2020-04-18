Jémez: ‘After the european, the Liga MX is the most powerful’

Paco Jémez, coach of Rayo Vallecano, meets this Saturday 50 years and, as a coach, he has had to venture to address them on Mexico the Blue Cross, an experience he considers “fantastic” and that makes you say that, after the european leagues, the mexican “is the strongest”.

“(What was a positive experience to be in Blue Cross?) Very positive. I tell people that if you can get out that you try it because you can bring a background positive that it does not hurt. We believed that we were going to a League that is not going to require, but we were wrong. It is very attractive, very strong, makes you require the most to players and coaches. It was a fantastic year in all aspects, we brought many things here. We met people who were very competent and we got what we demanded, that was to go in the fight for the title after six seasons. It was very enriching,” he said Jémez.

About if I were to leave Spain to lead in another place in the world, Paco he acknowledged that it would Mexicobecause after the Leagues of the Old Continent, considered the Liga MX as the more strong.

“The big european leagues are all good. The margin of them, if to go out, so that I know and everything that I hear from other coaches, would Mexico. I think that after the european Leagues is the League stronger,” he mentioned.

