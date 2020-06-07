Jen Atkin applauds a protester who has yet again improved its display panel

shows her support.

On Monday, the hairstylist famous applauded a protesting Black Lives Matter, who has written on a billboard in Los Angeles for his brand of hair care YEAH.

In a video captured by onlookers, the demonstrator can be seen standing on the billboard, which reads as follows: “When your hair is like the middle child” and presents a picture of a white woman playing with her hair. Under the text, they added: “Black Lives Matter!” in spray paint red.

Once the message has become viral, Atkin went on Twitter to encourage the activism displayed by the individual. It wrote, “Improved our brand.” Realizing that she has made a typo, it added, “Improved our panel YET. Mistyped before, sorry.” She also acknowledged the moment on Instagram, in republishing the picture and writing: “I myself would have climbed up there #blacklivesmatter.”

The positive response from the guru of hair has been widely accepted on social networks.