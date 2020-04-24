Jenifer : her purple dress ultra canon is French !

The purple is definitely the color of the year, and this is not Jenifer, who will tell us the opposite. Currently confined in family in Corsica, it was some time ago a dress absolutely canon, far from being forgotten.

Rather soft and pastel with the lilac, or more vivid and assumed with the Ultra-Violet, this colour is revealed in all its nuances, to the delight of the fashionistas. Overview on the catwalks of the biggest fashion shows, it is found necessarily in the singer Jenifer, which has nothing more to prove to us mode side.

Bet on the right color

The purple in all its shades, are unanimous on this year. Aficionado of fashion, the singer Jenifer opts to turn to this color as fresh, elegant. It was during a shoot for the weekly magazine Tv Star that Jenifer sported this hue ultra trend, through a feminine dress made entirely of silk. A perfect combo to highlight the fresh complexion of the singer and raise her brunette hair, pimpée by a wavy glamour.

Bet on a sure value

If the dress was very well chosen, we also love the approach we have undertaken it represents to promote brands French. Signed OUD Paristhis purple dress is not the first creation of the brand that Jenifer takes. In fact, the coach of The Voice Kids was already in 2019, upon the issuance “The song of the year “a long silk dress, bright red, matte-heart spirit caftan, of the French brand OUD Paris.

Same player shoot again during the NRJ Music Tour, where Jenifer had this time left the silk for the glitter. The important thing is that it shines a !

>>> Jenifer : we love his cardigan yellow at Mango

>>> Jenifer : like her, we want bright skin without make-up !

>>> Anna Wintour : this room mode is that it dares to, and that shocks the viewers

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style