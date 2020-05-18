Jenifer : this astonishing project away from the music

The singer Jenifer has embarked on an amazing project : that of decoration. The point with Closer.

Jenifer will once again surprise its fans ! In fact, at age 37, the singer has embarked on a new project and it is not music. As revealed by the agency’s Lawrence Guyo & Co, Jenifer has worked with a brand for designer a-line decoration. LIGATI, this is the name that has been given to the collection that Jenifer has designed in collaboration with Exsud Design. According to the description of the agency, LIGATI is “at once eclectic, chic and glamorous”. The collection will, therefore, propose “a line of objects, accessories and decoration to the image of the singer and actress”. All of this will be available from September 2020.

In the comments, fans of the singer have expressed their enthusiasm about his new project. “Oh my god, I have too much haste”, “Cool, congratulations”, “Proud of you and can’t wait to explore it all.” can we, for example, read. “Curious to see what it will look like ! Jenifer has already done the sound of the deconfinement… She may begin the interior design of the deconfinement” even said the animator Christophe Beaugrand. On his side, Jenifer has shared the new precision that the decoration was part of one of his other passions. “A range that will warm your indoor or outdoor also,” said the singer. So, what it will look like its range LIGATI and will it be affordable ?

Jenifer : an accomplished artist

Note that this is not the first time that Jenifer is moving away from the music industry to offer its fans projects that are out of the ordinary. In fact, it first made its worth as an actress by showing in many tv movies such as Hounded (TF1) or The time is killer not to mention its appearances on the big screen. With the decoration, the star proves that it was in custody under the pedal. What do you think ?

