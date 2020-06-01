Jenner, Kardashian… List Of The Largest Influenceuses Of The World

The five largest influenceuses of the planet live in the United States, and four of them belong to the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

Kylie Jenner 21 years (above)

FOUNDER OF KYLIE COSMETICS – 131 M FOLLOWERS

Established in 2015, Kylie Cosmetics can boast to be one of the cosmetic brands achieving the fastest growth in the world. Through his company, Kylie Jenner has become the youngest billionaire self-taught in history, ahead of Mark Zuckerberg, who had made his entry into the Forbes list of billionaires in 2008 at the age of 23 years.

Kendall Jenner 23 years

MODEL – 107 M FOLLOWERS

Since 2013, Kendall has become in record time the darling of the brands of ready-to-wear and cosmetics. Real sensation in the world of fashion, she is on the Forbes list of the models the best paid in the world in 2018. With $ 22.5 million, it ranks in the top of the ranking, far ahead of the other top of the moment, Karlie Kloss, and its $ 13 million.

Khloé Kardashian is 34 years old

FOUNDER OF GOOD AMERICAN – 90,7 MILLION FOLLOWERS

At the head of the brand Good American, Khloé Kardashian has made a remarkable entrance on the market of denim in 2016, generating a million dollars in twenty-four hours. One of the biggest launches in history for this kind of products. In the same year, Forbes had estimated his annual income at $ 15 million. Khloé Kardashian doesn’t stop there, as it also collaborates with many brands, especially with her little sister Kylie, who has offered to sell the ” Koko Kollection “, very quickly sold-out.

Kourtney Kardashian is 39 years old

FOUNDER OF POOSH – 75.7 MILLION FOLLOWERS

Kourtney is the Kardashian sisters, of which we quote the least the first name, and yet, she is undertaking in several areas. Recently, it launched its website Poosh, true bible lifestyle and e-shop bringing together its favorite products. In 2018, the young woman was committed politically to change a law dating back to 1938 regulating the products used in cosmetics. A project that the Environmental Working Group had proposed to extend up to the Congress, Washington, dc. In 2016, Forbes estimated its revenue at $ 10 million.

Rihanna is 31 years old

FOUNDER OF FENTY BEAUTY – 69,3 M FOLLOWERS

It is one of the main competitors of the youngest of this classification. Robyn Rihanna Fenty has launched, in partnership with the LVMH group, Fenty Beauty in 2017. The brand, which has been a great success since its release, has generated 500 million euros in its first year of existence ! In addition to cosmetics, the singer has also created a line of underwear called ” Savage x Fenty “. In 2018, it made a remarkable entry in the ranking of the richest women of America with an estimated fortune of $ 210 million.